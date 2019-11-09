Ogallala Livestock, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,895 head feeder cattle selling on Oct. 31, compared to 3,375 head on Oct. 24 and 5,365 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previus week, the steers weighing under 700 pounds were steady to $7 higher and the heifers weighing under 700 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher. There were not enough to show a comparison for the stock weighing over 700 pounds. The demand was good with good selection offered. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers and 38% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 22%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 104 head, 371 to 399 lbs., 183.00 to 194.00 (188.52); 91 head, 402 to 445 lbs., 177.50 to 181.00 (179.24); 363 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 164.50 to 176.00 (172.85); 49 head, 456 to 464 lbs., 185.50 to 187.00 (186.14) fancy; 481 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 158.50 to 172.50 (166.32); 678 head, 551 to 594 lbs., 152.00 to 166.50 (159.43); 92 head, 614 to 626 lbs., 152.50 to 157.50 (157.07); 454 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 148.00 to 163.50 (156.90) unweaned; 102 head, 653 to 688 lbs., 144.50 to 156.00 (152.16) unweaned; 9 head, 779 lbs., 154.00; 8 head, 815 lbs., 149.00; 19 head, 897 lbs., 146.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 397 lbs., 171.00; 10 head, 549 lbs., 155.00; 39 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 147.50 to 152.00 (149.46); 12 head, 629 lbs., 144.50 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 339 lbs., 168.00; 95 head, 362 to 393 lbs., 143.00 to 163.00 (154.46); 183 head, 407 to 448 lbs., 149.50 to 156.50 (153.39); 351 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 141.50 to 157.00 (149.36); 248 head, 504 to 540 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (147.85); 419 head, 564 to 590 lbs., 136.50 to 149.00 (143.56); 22 head, 636 to 647 lbs., 133.50 to 138.00 (135.77) unweaned; 53 head, 654 to 667 lbs., 127.00 to 137.50 (130.18) unweaned; 32 head, 743 lbs., 144.50; 77 head, 753 to 774 lbs., 141.00 to 144.50 (143.88); 16 head, 824 lbs., 140.00; 12 head, 917 lbs., 140.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 419 to 424 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (139.18); 11 head, 527 lbs., 131.00.
