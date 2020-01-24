Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 6,785 head of feeder cattle compared to 6,975 head on Jan. 9 and 7,435 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriuclture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 650 pounds were selling $5 to $13 higher with the most advance on fly-weight steers. The steers weighing over 650 pounds were selling steady to $2 higher. The heifers were steady to $4 higher. The demand was good all day. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers and 48% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 51%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 324 lbs., 213.00; 147 head, 402 to 441 lbs., 216.00 to 230.00 (226.24); 235 head, 458 to 482 lbs., 199.50 to 216.00 (210.10); 312 head, 509 to 545 lbs., 184.00 to 200.00 (193.94); 252 haed, 555 to 581 lbs., 177.00 to 192.00 (185.63); 535 head, 606 to 646 lbs., 161.00 to 176.50 (168.51); 241 head, 661 to 698 lbs., 150.50 to 164.50 (158.45); 471 head, 700 to 741 lbs., 146.50 to 162.50 (157.37); 332 head, 758 to 794 lbs., 146.50 to 156.50 (152.73); 199 head, 806 to 845 lbs., 143.00 to 153.50 (149.86); 69 head, 903 lbs., 143.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 425 lbs., 198.50; 90 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 182.00 to 194.00 (190.89); 16 head, 536 lbs., 173.00; 24 head, 590 lbs., 172.50; 7 head, 605 lbs., 151.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 346 lbs., 192.00; 62 head, 367 lbs., 197.00; 171 head, 401 to 444 lbs., 173.00 to 190.00 (180.38); 147 head, 417 lbs., 194.00 NHTC; 358 head, 454 to 499 lbs., 166.00 to 176.50 (173.14); 66 head, 464 lbs., 183.00 NHTC; 133 head, 504 to 547 lbs., 157.50 to 175.00 (166.79); 594 head, 554 to 598 lbs., 148.00 to 158.50 (152.88); 55 head, 557 lbs., 163.50 fancy; 193 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 145.50 to 160.00 (152.31); 60 head, 639 lbs., 170.00 replacement; 444 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 139.00 to 148.50 (144.59); 158 head, 702 to 742 lbs., 139.50 to 147.50 (143.74); 112 head, 752 to 784 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (140.48); 76 head, 817 to 831 lbs., 137.50 to 139.50 (139.16); 14 head, 889 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 43 head, 461 to 493 lbs., 141.00 to 164.00 (153.43).
