Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,162 head of feeder cattle selling on April 30, compared to 1,760 head on April 16, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
No comparison was available. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers and 40% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 408 to 448 lbs., 171.00 to 176.00 (173.08); 65 head, 458 to 498 lbs., 161.00 to 175.00 (170.17); 18 head, 507 lbs., 170.00; 110 head, 550 to 573 lbs., 150.50 to 159.00 (154.60); 155 head, 601 to 631 lbs., 154.00 to 156.50 (155.68); 208 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 139.50 to 151.75 (149.21); 108 head, 703 to 723 lbs., 133.50 to 142.25 (138.76); 57 head, 712 lbs., 127.50 fleshy; 107 head, 757 to 788 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.65); 51 head, 845 lbs., 108.50; 53 head, 854 to 893 lbs., 101.75 to 108.75 (105.72). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 494 lbs., 157.00; 65 head, 680 lbs., 134.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 373 to 398 lbs., 148.50 to 163.00 (157.59); 18 head, 436 to 441 lbs., 152.50 to 156.00 (154.05); 56 head, 465 to 466 lbs., 158.50 to 161.00 (159.26); 52 head, 514 to 542 lbs., 135.50 to 144.00 (136.82); 142 head, 589 to 595 lbs., 123.50 to 129.00 (126.35); 36 head, 555 to 559 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (136.73) fancy; 72 head, 608 to 629 lbs., 113.00 to 124.50 (119.24); 140 head, 654 to 691 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (115.47); 29 head, 653 to 688 lbs., 131.00 to 131.50 (131.32) replacement; 41 head, 710 lbs., 121.00 replacement; 88 head, 772 to 797 lbs., 100.50 to 106.00 (103.79); 12 head, 833 lbs., 100.50.
