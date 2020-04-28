Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,760 head of feeder cattle selling on April 16, compared to 3,613 head on April 2 and 5,440 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
No comparison was made to the previous week, the market had a higher undertone. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers and 39% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 57%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 366 lbs., 184.00; 37 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 163.00 to 170.50 (165.87); 64 head, 481 to 493 lbs., 155.00 to 170.00 (162.20); 67 head, 500 to 524 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (164.37); 111 head, 560 to 599 lbs., 151.00 to 166.00 (159.46); 86 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (149.56); 166 head, 637 lbs., 168.50 fancy; 7 head, 641 lbs., 137.50 unweaned; 42 head, 653 to 667 lbs., 139.50 to 151.50 (146.59); 12 head, 655 lbs., 135.50 unweaned; 103 head, 711 to 723 lbs., 138.00 to 149.50 (146.41); 33 head, 756 lbs., 132.50; 122 head, 801 to 848 lbs., 113.50 to 123.00 (120.05); 12 head, 936 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 509 lbs., 145.50; 5 head, 573 lbs., 141.50; 11 head, 733 to 744 lbs., 120.50 to 130.50 (125.99).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 382 to 391 lbs., 163.00 to 172.00 (167.86); 100 head, 458 to 485 lbs., 140.00 to 156.50 (150.92); 72 head, 500 to 539 lbs., 143.50 to 155.50 (146.05); 117 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 128.50 to 139.50 (134.11); 9 head, 608 lbs., 131.00; 24 head, 605 to 614 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.08) unweaned; 93 head, 680 to 687 lbs., 126.00 to 129.50 (129.04); 51 head, 719 to 732 lbs., 129.75 to 132.00 (130.18); 60 head, 850 lbs., 105.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 506 to 534 lbs., 136.00 to 136.50 (136.14); 6 head, 648 lbs., 118.50; 13 head, 818 lbs., 99.00.
