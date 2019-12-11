The Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,790 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 5, compared to 3,530 head on Nov. 21 and 6,757 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
No comparison was available because there was no feeder sale a week ago. The demand was good with a higher undertone. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 72% steers and 28% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 14%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frane 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 41 head, 274 lbs., 223.00; 200 head, 326 to 346 lbs., 211.00 to 226.00 (224.51); 227 head, 382 to 395 lbs., 223.00 to 237.00 (230.45); 209 head, 403 to 437 lbs., 212.00 to 214.00 (212.95); 177 head, 456 to 495 lbs., 192.00 to 203.50 (198.68); 43 head, 450 lbs., 210.00 fancy; 13 head, 454 lbs., 172.00 unweaned; 121 head, 506 to 531 lbs., 166.00 to 177.00 (172.42); 22 head, 509 lbs., 160.50 unweaned; 50 head, 569 to 588 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (162.36); 81 head, 558 lbs., 183.00 fancy; 15 head, 594 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 102 head, 619 to 639 lbs., 155.00 to 170.25 (167.67); 14 head, 695 lbs., 148.50; 73 head, 701 to 719 lbs., 143.00 to 147.50 (146.97); 13 head, 839 to 841 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.30); 13 head, 959 lbs., 130.00;
8 head, 1005 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 384 lbs., 187.50; 56 head, 434 to 441 lbs., 180.00 to 190.00 (186.57); 11 head, 458 lbs., 172.00; 32 head, 564 to 594 lbs., 145.00 to 155.50 (151.32); 42 head, 662 lbs., 140.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 301 to 345 lbs., 171.00 to 173.00 (171.67); 79 head, 367 to 379 lbs., 166.00 to 182.00 (177.44); 127 head, 411 to 444 lbs., 172.00 to 181.50 (178.12); 9 head, 428 lbs., 152.00 unweaned; 110 head, 465 to 477 lbs., 163.00 to 173.50 (172.23); 145 head, 512 to 535 lbs., 155.00 to 169.00 (165.01); 28 head, 522 to 549 lbs., 143.50 to 145.50 (143.95) unweaned; 15 head, 567 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 748 lbs., 136.50; 6 head, 767 lbs., 136.00; 26 head, 817 to 819 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.19); 11 head, 852 lbs., 135.50; 8 head, 924 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 425 lbs., 165.00.
