Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,181 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 13, compared to 7,475 head on Jan. 30 and 5,390 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to last week, the steers were steady to $2 higher except steers weighing 550 and 800 pounds that were selling $9 lower. The heifers were steady to $4 lower except heifers weighing 550 to 600 pounds were selling $6 higher. The demand was good in the crowd and on the internet. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers and 49% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 320 lbs., 245.00; 34 head, 391 lbs., 229.00; 14 head, 436 lbs., 192.00; 13 head, 409 lbs., 225.00; 45 head, 463 to 495 lbs., 185.00 to 193.00 (190.23); 54 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 172.00 to 182.00 (175.42); 167 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 160.00 to 173.00 (167.01); 168 head, 604 to 643 lbs., 164.50 to 173.50 (168.50); 335 head, 659 to 698 lbs., 145.00 to 160.25 (152.84); 189 head, 706 to 742 lbs., 148.00 to 153.00 (150.99); 350 head, 750 to 779 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (145.63); 78 head, 806 to 840 lbs., 132.50 to 142.50 (134.37); 200 head, 854 to 892 lbs., 133.50 to 141.00 (137.53); 55 head, 960 lbs., 133.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 596 lbs., 158.00; 30 head, 634 to 636 lbs., 142.50 to 155.50 (152.03); 7 head, 661 lbs., 140.00; 29 head, 707 to 734 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.10); 20 head, 769 to 779 lbs., 133.00 to 137.50 (135.49).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 40 head, 410 to 443 lbs., 161.00 to 165.00 (162.16); 105 head, 458 to 499 lbs., 154.00 to 165.00 (162.70); 162 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 154.00 to 167.50 (159.77); 144 head, 562 to 587 lbs., 158.00 to 162.00 (161.17); 330 head, 612 to 631 lbs., 147.00 to 155.50 (151.51); 154 head, 661 to 689 lbs., 132.00 to 137.50 (135.43); 77 head, 671 lbs., 159.00 replacement; 279 head, 702 to 744 lbs., 126.00 to 141.00 (132.96); 75 head, 733 lbs., 145.50 replacement; 143 head, 768 to 784 lbs., 126.50 to 130.00 (128.90); 125 head, 813 to 841 lbs., 123.50 to 128.50 (126.79); 19 head, 863 lbs., 122.00; 53 head, 910 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 31 head, 632 to 636 lbs., 135.00 to 135.50 (135.23).
