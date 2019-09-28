Ogallala Livestock, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,628 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 19, compared to 2,370 head on Sept. 5, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
There was no comparison available as no feeder sale was conducted a week ago. The demand was good to moderate on all classes offered. The next feeder sale is Oct. 3. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 30% steers and 70% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 93%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 339 lbs., 176.00; 25 head, 443 lbs., 161.00; 8 head, 506 lbs., 150.00; 23 head, 608 lbs., 145.00; 34 head, 671 to 690 lbs., 147.00 to 156.50 (152.24); 35 head, 707 to 729 lbs., 139.50 to 143.00 (140.50); 126 head, 766 to 797 lbs., 146.00 to 152.50 (149.21); 54 head, 829 lbs., 145.50; 88 head, 857 to 891 lbs., 140.00 to 149.50 (145.20); 54 head, 861 to 893 lbs., 135.50 fleshy; 39 head, 921 to 930 lbs., 134.00 to 141.25 (139.03); 70 head, 955 to 964 lbs., 131.00 to 133.75 (132.76); 58 head, 1025 lbs., 127.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 741 lbs., 135.00; 30 head, 890 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 35 head, 417 lbs., 152.50; 11 head, 474 lbs., 145.50; 22 head, 530 lbs., 146.00; 25 head, 583 to 590 lbs., 138.00 to 143.50 (141.54); 142 head, 701 to 727 lbs., 141.50 to 147.00 (145.08); 273 head, 753 to 799 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (139.98); 466 head, 803 to 846 lbs., 134.50 to 145.00 (139.46); 250 head, 850 to 899 lbs., 130.00 to 137.75 (133.88); 29 head, 946 lbs., 130.75; 156 head, 969 to 992 lbs., 125.50 to 128.50 (127.71); 14 head, 1025 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 38 head, 748 lbs., 133.00; 66 head, 829 lbs., 131.50.
