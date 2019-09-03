The St Onge to Newell Sheep Yards, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,659 head of sheep selling on Aug. 29, compared to 2,026 head on Aug. 15 and 1,847 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
In comparison to two weeks ago, the feeder lambs weighing over 70 pounds were selling $2 to $6 higher this week with the exception of 80-pound feeder lambs that were higher by $13 on average. The Good and Utility slaughter ewes were selling $2 to $3 higher while the Culls were higher by $9. There were many small strings of feeder lambs offered with a uniformly attractive quality, which made for a good demand with good market activity. The supply included 86% feeder sheep and lambs with 100% lambs; 9% was slaughter sheep and lambs with 78% ewes and 22% were bucks; and 5% was replacement sheep and lambs with 100% ewes.
Feeder sheep: Lambs, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 45 head, 60 to 65 lbs., 171.00 to 172.00 (171.58); 194 head, 73 to 78 lbs., 166.00 to 169.00 (167.61); 295 head, 83 to 87 lbs., 165.00 to 171.00 (169.96); 19 head, 83 lbs., 125.00 buck lambs; 19 head, 89 lbs., 146.00 short docks; 280 head, 91 to 99 lbs., 149.00 to 158.00 (154.95); 101 head, 108 to 109 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (147.78); 153 head, 116 to 118 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (145.19); 25 head, 114 lbs., 71.00 old crop. Large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 126 lbs., 141.00; 60 head, 146 lbs., 77.00 old crop. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 46 lbs., 150.00.
Slaughter sheep/lambs: Ewes, Good 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 31 head, 173 lbs., 52.00 average dressing. Utility 1 to 2, 42 head, 144 lbs., 52.00 average. Cull 1 to 2, 44 head, 134 lbs., 47.00 average. Bucks 2 to 3, 5 head, 199 lbs., 51.00 average; 14 head, 208 lbs., 60.00 average. Bucks 3, 14 head, 266 lbs., 72.00 average.
Replacement sheep/lambs: Ewes, medium and large 1 frame to 2, 1 to 2 years old, open, 70 head, 110 to 129 lbs., 125.00 to 160.00 (152.46); 4 to 6 years old, open, 11 head, 141 lbs., 95.00; over 6 years old, open, 7 head, 156 lbs., 85.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.