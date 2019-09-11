St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards, Newell South Dakota, reported sales receipts of 1,903 head of sheep selling on Sept. 5, compared to 1,659 head on Aug. 29, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, feeder lambs weighing over 90 pounds stayed relatively steady while the 80- to 90-pound lambs were lower by $5. Those under 80 pounds were steady to $4 higher. The slaughter sheep had a very good demand resulting in $8 to $10 higher this sale. There were many small strings with a few offerings of high quality lambs. The supply included 68% feeder sheep and lambs, including 100% lambs; and 32% was slaughter sheep and lambs with 98% ewes and 2% were bucks.
Feeder sheep/lambs: Lambs, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 46 lbs., 192.00 fancy; 85 head, 59 lbs., 191.00 fancy; 66 head, 67 to 68 lbs., 161.00 to 165.00 (163.90); 190 head, 73 to 77 lbs., 166.00 to 173.00 (171.54); 240 head, 83 to 89 lbs., 153.00 to 159.50 (157.23); 52 head, 88 lbs., 142.00 full; 230 head, 92 to 98 lbs., 151.00 to 154.00 (152.57); 166 head, 100 to 106 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (148.01); 94 head, 114 lbs., 144.00/ Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 22 head, 97 to 99 lbs., 145.00. Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 53 lbs., 156.00.
Slaughter sheep/lambs: Ewes, Good 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 131 head, 151 lbs., 59.00 average dressing. Good 2 to 3, 115 head, 167 to 174 lbs., 70.00 to 71.50 (70.78) average. Good 3 to 4, 12 head, 198 lbs., 62.00 average. Utility 1 to 2, 115 head, 147 lbs., 67.00 average; 101 head, 151 lbs., 60.00 average. Cull 1 to 2, 118 head, 135 lbs., 57.00 to 58.00 (57.32) average. Bucks 2, 3 head, 212 lbs., 51.00 average. Bucks 2 to 3, 2 head, 218 lbs., 64.00 average. Bucks 3, 9 head, 213 lbs., 71.00 average.
