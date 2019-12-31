The Nebraska weekly cattle auction summary indicated receipts of 4,561 head of cattle selling the week of Dec. 20 to 26, compared to 29,826 head the previous week and 3,943 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
There were not enough comparable offerings for a market comparison. The demand was good for the short supply of calves and feeder cattle. The demand was moderate to good and was noted for a recent replacement cattle auction. The best demand was for young calving cows. There continues to be quite a few older cows open and bred making there way to town. As of this writing feedlot sales remain inactive but the packer did throw around a few bids at steady money. Most feedlots are priced higher than the previous week’s market. The supply included 44% feeder cattle with 62% steers and 38% were heifers; 10% was slaughter cattle and 46% was replacement cattle with 68% bred cows, 30% were bred heifers and 1% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 31%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 439 lbs., 178.00 full; 15 head, 413 lbs., 186.50 unweaned; 103 head, 470 to 494 lbs., 176.00 to 183.00 (179.37); 12 head, 494 lbs., 171.00 full; 57 head, 453 to 485 lbs., 178.00 to 188.50 (182.72) unweaned; 141 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 163.25 to 173.00 (167.44); 7 head, 544 lbs., 160.00 full; 28 head, 549 lbs., 169.25 unweaned; 101 head, 578 to 596 lbs., 157.00 to 166.00 (159.13); 34 head, 554 to 582 lbs., 153.75 to 155.25 (154.43) fleshy; 46 head, 556 to 564 lbs., 158.00 to 164.50 (163.66) unweaned; 104 head, 605 to 623 lbs., 159.00 to 165.00 (163.53); 28 head, 600 to 620 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 29 head, 691 lbs., 153.75; 29 head, 665 to 685 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (144.30) unweaned; 39 head, 701 to 721 lbs., 143.50 to 145.00 (144.08); 68 head, 787 lbs., 155.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 383 lbs., 176.00 thin fleshed; 19 head, 424 to 438 lbs., 171.00 to 174.50 (172.69); 13 head, 465 to 486 lbs., 165.00; 14 head, 595 to 596 lbs., 141.00 to 145.50 (143.25); 31 head, 594 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 18 head, 616 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 73 head, 677 lbs., 138.50; 14 head, 900 lbs., 140.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 72 head, 442 to 449 lbs., 156.50 to 163.00 (158.62); 10 head, 421 lbs., 157.00 unweaned; 22 head, 459 to 480 lbs., 148.00 to 152.50 (150.20) unweaned; 104 head, 519 to 545 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (146.74); 60 head, 536 to 538 lbs., 147.50 to 149.00 (148.18) unweaned; 145 head, 560 to 598 lbs., 138.00 to 144.50 (142.62); 66 head, 567 to 583 lbs., 135.25 to 145.00 (138.93) unweaned; 26 head, 601 to 639 lbs., 136.50 to 141.00 (139.04); 19 head, 630 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 10 head, 674 lbs., 139.50; 13 head, 663 lbs., 144.50 unweaned; 30 head, 737 lbs., 139.00; 9 head, 763 lbs., 140.00; 16 head, 804 lbs., 140.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 347 lbs., 147.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 388 lbs., 145.00; 15 head, 482 lbs., 141.00; 6 head, 789 lbs., 130.00.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 43 head, 1056 to 1187 lbs., 1000.00 to 1160.00 (1040.53); 2 to 4 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 223 head, 1105 to 1354 lbs., 1325.00 to 1900.00 (1800.48); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 64 head, 1050 to 1167 lbs., 1275.00 to 1775.00 (1603.76); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 28 head, 1174 to 1450 lbs., 850.00 to 960.00 (922.18); 2 to 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 105 head, 1327 to 1463 lbs., 875.00 to 900.00 (897.90); 5 to 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 157 head, 1160 to 1447 lbs., 1035.00 to 1725.00 (1469.04); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 25 head, 1257 to 1368 lbs., 935.00 to 1525.00 (1159.13); over 5 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 50 head, 1192 to 1358 lbs., 950.00 to 1060.00 (999.84); over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 15 head, 1236 to 1369 lbs., 800.00 to 825.00 (812.30); over 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 126 head, 1165 to 1511 lbs., 750.00 to 1085.00 (859.92); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 23 head, 1394 lbs., 860.00. Bred heifers, Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 973 lbs., 1075.00; under 2 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 17 head, 1049 to 1159 lbs., 1600.00 to 1675.00 (1645.91); under 2 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 97 head, 1054 to 1154 lbs., 1585.00 to 1810.00 (1709.71); under 2 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 13 head, 913 lbs., 1375.00 thin fleshed; under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 228 head, 1001 to 1198 lbs., 1650.00 to 1925.00 (1816.39); 2 to 4 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 21 head, 1048 lbs., 1675.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 18 head, 1483 to 1531 lbs., 1175.00 to 1185.00 (1180.63).
