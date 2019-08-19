In Nebraska, compared to last week all reported forages sold steady. Buyer inquiry was light, according to the USDA Market News Service, Aug. 15.
Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted. All hay market reports courtesy of USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
Eastern/central—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $180. Good prairie hay, large rounds, $100, few at $110; premium, small squares, $165-$170. Good brome mix, large rounds, $90-$100, small squares, $5.50/bale. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $330. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $300.
Platte Valley—Premium alfalfa, small squares, $7-$8/bale; good, large rounds, $110-$120; fair, large rounds, $100 delivered. Premium prairie hay, large rounds, $115. Oat hay in large rounds, $80-$85. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $140-$145. Alfalfa-stubble mix, ground and delivered, $125-$135. Oat/cane mix, ground and delivered, $115. Corn stalks, ground and delivered, $100-$110. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $270-$275.
Western—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $175-$180; good, large squares, $135-$160; fair, large rounds, $100. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $158. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $250-$255.
In South Dakota, alfalfa and grass generally steady on a light reported volume week. Demand good still for high quality hay of all classes, straw as well. Demand much more moderate for lower qualities, especially the rougher grinding type hay as this supply is much more plentiful.
East River—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $210; fair/good, large squares, $160; fair, large rounds, $125; utility, large rounds, $100. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245; 17% protein, $250. Alfalfa meal, 17% protein, $255. Good grass, small squares, $5/bale; fair, large rounds, $110. Wheat hay, large rounds, $120. Rye grass hay, large rounds, $120. Straw, large rounds, old crop, $120, large squares, $55/bale. Good alfalfa/grass mix, large squares, $160; small squares, $6/bale.
West River—No reported sales for alfalfa, grass hay or alfalfa/grass mix hay.
In Iowa, the quality of the 2019 second cutting forages and straw appears to exceed that of the first cutting in Iowa. However, because of the quantity of both hay and straw making its way to the market prices are slightly lower. Most of the recent baled hay/straw has readily cleared the market.
Supreme alfalfa, small squares, $280-$400. Premium alfalfa/grass, small squares, $205-$245. Premium grass, small squares, $240; good, large squares, $125-$195, large rounds, $160-$190, small squares, $150-$200; fair, large rounds, $90-$120; utility, large rounds, $35-$85. Oat straw, large squares, $100, large rounds, $110, small squares, $150-$200. Wheat, small squares, $200, large rounds, $75. Rye, small squares, $210. Barley, small squares, $180. Organic hay, nothing reported.
In Wyoming, compared to last reported market baled hay sold steady. Demand was good for large and small squares getting shipped out of state.
Eastern—Good alfalfa, large squares, $145-$160; premium, small squares, $270. Premium alfalfa/grass, large squares, $200; good, large squares, $180. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $250-$255.
Central/western—Good alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165; good, small squares, $180. Premium orchard grass, large squares, $190, small squares, $220. Good/premium timothy, large squares, $240, small squares, $250. Good timothy/orchard grass, large squares, $190. Certified weed seed free alfalfa cubes, bulk, $230-$240, 50 pound bags, $280. Straw, in the windrow, $35.
In Colorado, trade activity light on moderate demand.
Northeast—Good/premium alfalfa, large squares, $170. Fair/good, large squares, $145, delivered; supreme, small squares, $300 ($8.50/bale), retail/stable, large rounds, $235, retail/stable. Good alfalfa/grass mix, large squares, $175, retail/stable; premium, small squares, $245-$290 ($8-$8.25/bale), retail/stable, large rounds, $240, retail/stable. Premium orchard/brome grass, medium squares, $225, retail/stable, small squares, $315 ($9/bale), retail/stable. Good/premium grass, medium squares, $160-$185, retail/stable; premium, small squares, $335-$400 ($10-$12/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southeast—Good/premium alfalfa, small squares, $240-$260 ($7.80-$8/bale), retail/stable. Premium grass, small squares, $315 ($9/bale), retail/stable; good/premium, large rounds, $220, retail/stable. Good rye hay, large rounds, $125. Good wheat straw, large rounds, $65. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
San Luis Valley—Good grass, large squares, $160. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southwest—Good alfalfa/grass, small squares, $215 ($7/bale), retail/stable. Premium orchard grass, small squares, $275 ($9/bale), certified weed free. No reported quotes from all other classes of hay.
Mountains/northwest—Premium meadow grass hay, medium squares, $240, retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
In Missouri, hay supplies are moderate, demand is moderate. Hay prices are steady to weak.
Supreme alfalfa (RFV <185) $185-$225, small squares, $7-$9/bale; premium (RFV 170-180) $170-$200; good (RFV 150-170) $120-$160, small squares $5-$7/bale; fair (RFV 130-150) $100-$125. Good mixed grass hay, $80-$120, small squares, $6-$8/bale (some alfalfa/grass mix); fair/good, $60-$80, small squares, $4-6/bale; fair, large rounds, $35-$55/bale (mostly $35-$45/bale.) Good brome grass, $80-$120; fair/good, $50-$80. Wheat hay, large rounds, $40-$55/bale. Wheat straw, small squares, $3-$6/bale.
In Oklahoma, alfalfa and hay movement very limited this week. Few sales trading steady to weak.
Central—No alfalfa trades reported. Good grass hay, $55-$70/bale.
Eastern—No alfalfa or grass hay trades reported.
Western—Supreme alfalfa, $185-$190; premium, $160-$170; good/fair, $120-$140. Grinding alfalfa, $95-$100. Good grass hay, $70-$80.
In Texas, hay trades were mostly steady to instances $5 higher depending on quality. Trade activity was moderate to good.
Panhandle/High Plains—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $240-$255; premium, small bales, delivered, $264-$272, $8-$8.25/bale. Ground alfalfa, delivered to feedlots, average, $195-$215. Calf, $220-$225. Premium/supreme coastal bermuda, large bales, delivered, $165-$200, small bales, $264, $8/bale. Beardless wheat, large bales, delivered, $145-$200; rained on, $95-125. Sorghum, large bales, delivered, $150-$155. Bluestem, large bales, delivered, $100.
Far west/Trans Pecos—Premium/supreme alfalfa, small squares, delivered local or FOB, $290-$330, $10-$11/bale, large squares, FOB, $250-$260; good/premium, large squares, $230-$245.
North/central/east—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $255-$260. Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $8-$10/bale, large rounds, FOB, $65-$75/roll.
South—Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $8-$10/bale, large rounds, FOB and delivered locally, $120-$160, $60-$80/roll; fair/good, small squares, $5-$8/bale. Fair grass mix, $100-$110, $50-$55/roll.
In Minnesota, hay prices were steady.
Fair alfalfa, large squares, $110, large rounds, $100; utility, large squares, $60. Fair grass, large rounds, $70-$85; utility, $60-$65. Utility alfalfa/grass mix, large rounds, $65. Straw, small squares, $3.70/bale.
In Montana, alfalfa hay sold fully steady this week. Good movement was seen for hay, especially in squares to move to Washington, and Idaho. Demand was mostly moderate for moderate to heavy offerings.
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165; premium, large squares, $150-$180; good, large squares, $130-$135, small squares, $175-$180; fair/good, large squares, $110-$125, old crop, $120, large rounds, $75-$100, old crop, $60-$80; utility, large rounds, $40-$60, large squares, $95-$100. Premium grass/alfalfa, small squares, $180; good, large rounds, $145; fair, large rounds, $75-$90. Premium grass, large squares, $175, export, large rounds, $125; good, large squares, $130-$160, large rounds, $110; fair, large squares, $100-$125; utility, large rounds, $65-$75. Premium timothy grass, small squares, $240-$270; good, small squares, $160-$180.
Source: USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.