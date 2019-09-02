In Nebraska, compared to last week all reported forages sold steady. Demand was light with a load here and there getting sold, according to the USDA Market News Service, Aug. 23.
Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted. All hay market reports courtesy of USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
Eastern/central—Good alfalfa, large squares, $150-$160, large rounds, $90-$95; fair, large squares, $140. Premium prairie hay, large rounds, $125, small squares, $165-$170; good, large rounds, $100-$110; fair, large rounds, $105. Good brome mix hay, large rounds, $90-$100. Straw, large rounds, $55-$60. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $320.
Platte Valley—Good alfalfa, large rounds, $110. Oat hay, large rounds, $80. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $140-$145. Ground and delivered alfalfa-stubble mix, $125-$135. Oat/cane mix, ground and delivered, $115. Ground and delivered corn stalks, $100-$110. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $270-$275.
Western—Good alfalfa, large squares, $140-$160. Straw, large squares, $65-$70. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $153-$158.
In South Dakota, alfalfa and grass remain rather steady, sales remain limited. Demand moderate to good at times, better for high testing dairy quality hay but little of that type has been made this year due to the persistent rains. Plentiful supplies of lower quality hay and the coming harvest of cover crops has buyers taking a wait and see approach to the hay market. Best demand is coming from out of state buyers.
East River—Good/premium alfalfa, large squares, $200-$225; fair/good, large squares, $150-$180, large rounds, $150; fair, large rounds, $130; utility, large rounds and squares, $100. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245; 17% protein, $250. Alfalfa meal, 17% protein, $255. Good grass, small squares, $5/bale, large rounds, $120; fair, large rounds, $110. Straw, large rounds, $90-$100, large squares, $110-$120. Good alfalfa/grass mix, large squares, $160, small squares, $6/bale.
West River—No reported sales of alfalfa, grass or alfalfa/grass mix.
In Iowa, some producers in Iowa have already managed to harvest a third cutting of alfalfa. Again the quality of the third cutting of alfalfa exceed that of the second cutting, but the volume of hay per acre has been decreasing. Buyers are readily stepping up to the market, not allowing bales to sit very long before the ownership changes hands.
Supreme alfalfa, small squares, $260-$300; premium, large squares, $240; fair, large rounds, $100-$110. Premium alfalfa/grass, small squares, $205-$245, large squares, $185; good, small squares, $155-$175, large squares, $160-$175. Premium grass, small squares, $240; good, large squares, $160-$180, large rounds, $155-$175; fair, large rounds, $100-$150; utility, large rounds, $80. Oat straw, large squares, $80-$135, large rounds, $85, small squares, $150-$200. Wheat straw, small squares, $200, large rounds, $75. Rye, small squares, $200-$240. Barley, small square, $290. Corn stalks, large rounds, $25-$110. Organic hay, nothing reported.
In Wyoming, compared to last reported market baled hay sold steady. Demand was moderate to good from local and out of state buyers.
Eastern—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $180, small squares, $270. Good/premium alfalfa/grass, large squares, $200-$215. Straw, large squares, $80. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $255.
Central/western—Good alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165; premium, small squares, $200-$210. Premium orchard grass, small squares, $200-$220. Good/premium timothy, large squares, $240, small squares, $250. Good/premium mix grass, small squares, $225-$235. Certified weed seed free alfalfa cubes, bulk, $230-$240, 50 pound bags, $280.
In Colorado, compared to last week, trade activity and demand light to moderate.
Northeast—Good alfalfa, large squares, $125, delivered, small squares, $280 ($8/bale), retail/stable; Supreme, large rounds, $235, retail/stable. Premium alfalfa/grass mix, medium squares, $220, retail/stable, small squares, $290 ($8.25/bale), retail/stable, large rounds, $240, retail/stable; fair/good, $200, retail/stable; utility/fair, $170; utility, small squares, $245-$265 ($8/bale), retail/stable.
Premium orchard/brome grass, small squares, $315 ($9/bale), retail/stable.
Good grass, large squares, $100, delivered; premium, small squares, $335 ($10/bale), retail/stable. Good wheat straw, large squares, $110, delivered. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southeast—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $225, delivered for cubing; good/premium, small squares, $245 ($8/bale), retail/stable. Premium alfalfa/grass mix, small squares, $365-$440 ($10-$11/bale), delivered retail/stable. Premium timothy/brome grass mix, medium squares, $215, retail/stable. Premium grass, small squares, $315 ($9/bale), retail/stable. Good/premium rounds, $220, retail/stable. Fair sorghum sudan grass, rounds, $75, delivered. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
San Luis Valley—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200. Premium organic meadow grass hay, large squares, $160. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southwest—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $180. Good alfalfa/grass, small squares, $215 ($7/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes from all other classes of hay.
Mountains/northwest—Premium meadow grass hay, large squares, $200, small squares, $275 ($7.50/bale), retail/stable; good, large squares, $180. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
In Missouri, the hay supplies are moderate, demand is moderate. Hay prices are steady to weak.
Supreme alfalfa (RFV <185), $185-$225, small squares, $7-$9/bale
Premium (RFV 170-180), $170-$200; good (RFV 150-170), $120-$160, small squares, $5-$7/bale; fair (RFV 130-150), $100-$125. Good mixed grass hay, $80-$120; small squares, $6-$8/bale (some alfalfa/grass mix); fair to good, $60-$80, small squares, $4-$6/bale; fair, $35-$55, large rounds (mostly $35-$45/bale. Good brome grass, $80-$120; fair/good, $50-$80. Wheat hay, large rounds, $40-$55/bale. Wheat straw, small squares, $3-$6/bale
In Oklahoma, alfalfa and hay movement very limited this week. Not enough trades for an adequate market trend. Blister beetles continue to be an issue this week for producers and have been limiting the hay they move. Demand for hay and alfalfa continues to be sluggish for dairies.
Central—No alfalfa trades reported. Good grass, $65-$70/bale, small squares, $9/bale.
Eastern—No alfalfa or grass hay trades reported.
Western—No alfalfa or grass hay trades reported.
In Texas, hay trades were mostly steady to firm on small square bales of premium quality hay. Grinding quality hay was $10 to $15 lower, as feeding breakevens continue to tighten. Trade activity was moderate to good. Hay production continued with most producers finishing their second cutting in north and east Texas.
Panhandle/High Plains—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $240-$255. Premium, small bales, delivered, $264-$272, $8-$8.25/bale. Ground alfalfa, delivered to feedlots, average, $160-$175. Calf, $220-$225. Premium/supreme coastal bermuda, large bales, delivered, $165-$200, small bales, $264,$8/bale. Wheat, large bales, delivered, beardless, $145-$200. Rained on $95-$125. Sorghum, large bales, delivered, $150-$155. Bluestem, large bales, delivered, $100.
Far west/Trans Pecos—Premium/supreme alfalfa, small squares, delivered local or FOB, $290-$330, $10-$11/bale, large squares, FOB, $250-$260; good/premium, $230-$245.
North/central/east—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $255-$260. Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $8-$10/bale, large rounds, FOB, $65-$75/roll.
South—Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $8-$10/ bale; fair/good, $5-$8/bale, large rounds, FOB and delivered locally, $120-$160, $60-$80/roll; Fair grass mix, $100-$110, $50-$55/roll.
In New Mexico, compared to last week, alfalfa hay large bales prices steady. Trade active, demand good. Regions are almost finished with the 4th cutting, except north central just finishing the 3rd cutting. Moisture was reported across the state.
East—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $230-$260; good, $200-$220, delivered to dairies. Baled wheat hay, $150-$180, small bales, $12/bale. Oat hay, small squares, $8/bale.
Southeast—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $220; good quality, $200-$210 delivered to dairies. Premium/supreme alfalfa, small squares, bundle (21 bales), two tie, $320 loaded on truck. Wheat hay, large bales, $170-$190.
South/southwest—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200-$250, small squares, bundle (21 bales) three tie, $200-$230, two tie, $7-$10/bale FOB; good $150-$200; fair $130-$150 delivered to dairies. Wheat hay, large squares, $150-$200, round bales, $110, small bales, two tie, $4.50-$8/bale. Oat hay, $150-$180.
North central—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200 delivered to dairy, small squares, three tie, $19, two tie, $8-$10/bale; organic two tie, $11/bale. Alfalfa/grass mix, small squares, organic two tie, $11/bale. Cow hay, $7/bale. Grass hay, small squares, $10-$12/bale. Oat hay, large bales, $165-$180.
In Minnesota, hay trade remains steady.
Fair alfalfa, large rounds, $105-$110; utility, large rounds, $70-$85. Good grass, small squares, $140, large rounds, $100; fair, $70-$80; utility, large rounds, $20-$65, small squares, $65-$70. Fair alfalfa/grass mix, large rounds, $85. Straw, small squares, $3-$3.50/bale.
In Montana, alfalfa hay sold fully steady. Movement was lighter this week compared to the last two weeks. Demand for hay in squares remains good. High quality hay is relatively tight as hail and rain have done major damage to hay quality.
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165; premium, large squares, $150-$160, small squares, $225; good, large squares, $130-$135, large rounds, $110-$120, small squares, $175-$180; fair/good, large squares, $110-$125, old crop, $120, large rounds, $75-$100, old crop, $60-$80; utility, large rounds, $40-$60, large squares, $95-$100. Premium grass/alfalfa, small squares, $180; good, large rounds, $145; fair, large rounds, $75-$90. Premium grass, large squares, $175, export, large rounds, $125; good, large squares, $130-$160, large rounds, $110; fair, large squares, $100-$125; utility, large rounds, $65-$75. Premium timothy grass, small squares, $240-$270; good, small squares, $160-$180.
