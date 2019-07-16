In Nebraska, July 11, compared to last reported market, alfalfa sold steady, dehydrated pellets steady in the eastern side of the state, Platte Valley area $25 higher.
Demand was light for rounds bales and ground hay with moderate to good demand for large squares going to dairies.
Prices given on a per-ton basis unless otherwise noted. All hay prices come from USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
Eastern/central—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $180-185; good, large squares, $155-$170, large rounds, $115-$130. Good alfalfa/orchard grass,large rounds, $100. Good grass hay, old crop, large rounds, $100; premium, small squares, $160-$170. Fair /good brome, large rounds, $130 delivered. Oat hay, large rounds, $70. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $330; Organic dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 16% protein, $375; sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $300.
Platte Valley—Ground and delivered alfalfa, $135-$145. Ground and delivered alfalfa-stubble mix, $125-$135. Oat/cane mix, ground and delivered, $115. Ground and delivered cornstalks, $95-$110. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $275.
Western—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $175-$180; good, large squares, $135-$155, large rounds, $125 delivered. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $153-$158. Straw, large rounds, $70. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $255.
In South Dakota, July 12, compared to two weeks ago, alfalfa and grass hay, $15 to $20 lower. Moderate demand for lower quality hay, as supplies more plentiful than the high quality hay. Good demand for high quality alfalfa, alfalfa/grass mix, and straight grass hay.
East River—Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $220; premium, large squares, $200-$225; good, large rounds, $150; utility, large rounds, $100. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245; 17% protein, $250. Alfalfa meal, 17% protein, $255. Fair grass, large rounds, $100. Wheat hay, large rounds, $120. Premium alfalfa/grass mix, large squares, $200.
West River—Alfalfa, no reported sales. Grass, no reported sales. Alfalfa/grass mix, no reported sales.
In Iowa, July 12, compared to last week, price levels were mostly steady with very limited sales.
Premium alfalfa, small squares, $265, large squares, $260-$280; good, small squares, $160-$200, large squares $210-$230, large rounds $250. Premium alfalfa/grass, large squares, $200-$280; good, small squares, $170, large squares, $140-$155; fair, large rounds, $120-$145. Premuim grass, large squares, $200; good, small squares, $140-$160, large squares, $135-$150; fair, large rounds, $114; utility, large rounds, $75-$100. Wheat straw, large squares, $135-$140, small squares, $175-$180. Oat hay, small squares, old crop, $175. Premium organic alfalfa, small squares, $350. Good mixed organic grasses, large squares, $120.
In Wyoming, July 11, compared to last reported market baled hay sold steady. Buyer inquiry was moderate.
Eastern—Alfalfa: Good to Premium large squares 160. Alfalfa/grass: Premium large squares 200; Good large squares 180. Straw: Large squares 60. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets 15 percent protein 255.
Central/western—Alfalfa: Good large squares 160. Grass mix: Small squares 220. Certified weed seed free alfalfa cubes bulk 230-240, 50 lbs bags 280.
In Colorado, July 11, compared to last week, trade activity and demand moderate.
Northeast—Fair alfalfa, large squares, $120; utility/fair, $150-$160, delivered; premium/supreme, large rounds, $235, retail/stable.
Premium alfalfa/grass mix, medium squares, $260, retail/stable, small squares, $310 ($10/bale), retail/stable, large rounds, $245, retail/stable, 140, delivered. Good orchard/brome grass, medium squares, $230, retail/stable; premium, small squares, $300 ($8.50/bale), retail/stable; good, small squares, $280 ($8/bale), retail/stable; good, small squares, $265 ($7.50/bale), rain damaged retail/stable.
Premium grass, large squares, $225-$235; good, $190, delivered, small squares, $280-$350 ($8-$10/bale), retail/stable.
Good oat hay, large squares, $90-$110, delivered. Good oat/pea hay, large squares, $130. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southeast—Utility/fair alfalfa, large squares, $150, delivered; premium, medium squares, $220, retail/stable, small squares, $325 ($10/bale), retail/stable; good, small squares, $290 ($9/bale), retail/stable.
Premium grass, medium squares, $330-$360, retail/stable; premium, small squares, $315-$360 ($9-$10/bale), retail/stable. Good wheat straw, large rounds, $60-$70. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
San Luis Valley—Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $205; premium/supreme, $190-$200; supreme organic, $255. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southwest—Premium alfalfa/grass mix, small squares, $245 ($8/bale), retail/stable. Premium orchard grass, small squares, $340 ($11/bale), retail/stable, 3-tie 90 pound bale, $310 ($14/bale), retail/stable, 3-tie 95 pound bale, $335 ($16/bale), retail/stable. Premium orchard/timothy grass, small squares, $275-$370 ($9-$12/bale), certified weed free. Premium grass, small squares, $245 ($8/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes from all other classes of hay.
Mountains/northwest—Premium grass, small squares, $320 ($8.75/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
In Missouri, July 11, hay supplies are moderate, demand is moderate. Hay prices are mostly steady although some round bales of mid to lower quality grass hay are being sold at lower prices.
Supreme alfalfa (RFV <185), $185-$225, small squares, $7-$9/bale; premium (RFV 170-180), $170-$200; good (RFV 150-170), $120-$160, small squares, $5-$7/bale; fair (RFV 130-150), $100-$125. Good mixed grass, $100-$125, small squares, $6-$8/bale (some alfalfa/grass mix); fair/good mixed grass hay, $75-$100, small squares, $4-$6/bale; fair mixed grass hay, large rounds, $35-60/bale. Good brome grass, $100-$140; fair/good brome grass, $60-$100 Wheat hay, large rounds, $40-$55/bale. Wheat straw, small squares, $3-$6/bale
In Oklahoma, July 11, prices were not fully established this week. Heavy supply of alfalfa suitable for feed yards is readily available causing a lower demand from buyers. Surprisingly, demand is extremely light.
Central—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $257-$263; good/premium, $210, large rounds, average, $125; good $165 FOB. No grass hay trades reported.
Eastern—No alfalfa or grass hay trades reported.
Western—Ground alfalfa, delivered to feedlots, average, $110. No grass hay trades reported.
In Texas, July 12, hay trades were mostly steady to instances weak mostly due to quality. Movement was light to moderate at best.
Panhandle/High Plains—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $240-$260, small bales, delivered, $272, $8.25/bale; good/premium, $210-$240. Ground alfalfa, delivered to feedlots, average, $190-$195. Calf, $205-$210. Premium/supreme coastal bermuda, large bales, delivered, $190-$200; good/premium, $150-$160. Wheat, large bales, delivered, $145-$200. Rained on, $95-$130. CRP, large bales, delivered, $80-$100. Cotton burrs, delivered, $90-$100.
Far West Texas/Trans Pecos—Premium/supreme alfalfa, small squares, delivered local or FOB, $290-$330, $8.75-$11/bale, large squares, FOB, $260-$275; good/premium, $245-$260.
North, central/east—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $255-$260. Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $297-$330,
$9-$10/bale, large rounds, FOB, $120-$140, $60-$70/roll; fair/good, $90-$120, $45-$60/bale.
South—Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $264-$297, 8$-$9/bale, large rounds, FOB and delivered locally, $100-$140, $50-$70/roll; fair/good, $165-$264, $5-$8/bale.
In New Mexico, July 12, alfalfa hay large bales prices steady to $20 lower, except in the eastern region $10-$15 higher. Trade active, demand moderate to good.
Eastern—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $230-$260; good, $200-$220 delivered to dairies. Baled wheat hay, $150-$180, small bales, $12/bale. Oat hay, small squares, $8/bale.
Southeast—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $220; good, $200-$210 delivered to dairies. Premium/supreme alfalfa, small squares, bundle (21 bales) two tie, $320 loaded on truck. Wheat hay, large bales, $170-$190.
South/Southwest—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200-$220, small bales, bundle (21 bales) three tie, $200-$230, two tie, $7-$10/bale FOB; good, $150-$200; fair, $130-$150 delivered to dairies. Wheat hay, large squares, $150-$200, round bales, $110, small bales two tie, $4.50-$8/bale. Oat hay, $150-$180.
North central—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200 delivered to dairy, small squares, three tie, $19, two tie, $8-$10/bale; organic two tie, $11/bale. Alfalfa/grass mix, small squares, organic two tie, $11/bale. Cow hay, $7/bale. Grass hay, small squares, $10-$12/bale. Oat hay, large bales, $165-$180.
In Minnesota, July 10, hay demand down from last year.
Good alfalfa, large squares, $120, large rounds, $110; fair, large rounds, $100-$105; utility, large rounds, $85.
Fair grass, large rounds, $80-$105; utility, large rounds, $75.
Fair alfalfa/grass mix, large rounds, $100; utility, large rounds, $80.
In Montana, July 12, old crop alfalfa hay in rounds sold fully steady. New crop hay sales have been sporadic however demand has been mostly good. Demand for export hay, oversees and to Canada have also been good. Demand for dairy quality hay remains good
Due to very light sales receipts this report will be released bi-monthly until early August when heavier receipts can be confirmed.
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165 new crop; fair/good, large rounds, $75-$90; utility, large rounds, $65-$85. Premium grass/alfalfa, small squares, $180 new crop; good, large rounds, $145 new crop; fair, large rounds, $75-$90 new crop. Premium grass, large squares, $175, export/new crop, large rounds, $110; fair, large rounds, $75-$85; utility, large rounds, $65-$70. Premium Timothy grass, small squares, $225-$240; good, small squares, $160-$180.
Source: USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
