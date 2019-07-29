In Nebraska, compared to last reported market, all reported forages sold steady. Demand was mostly light this week.
Prices given on a per-ton basis unless otherwise noted. All hay prices come from USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
Eastern/central—Good alfalfa, large rounds, $115-$120; fair, large rounds, $95 delivered. Good/premium alfalfa/grass, large rounds, $135. Good grass hay, old and new crop,large rounds, $100-$110; premium, small squares, $165-$170. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $330; organic dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 16% protein, $375. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $300.
Platte Valley—Premium alfalfa, small squares, $175; good, large rounds, $110-$120. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $140-$145. Ground and delivered alfalfa-stubble mix, $125-$135. Oat/cane mix, ground and delivered, $115. Ground and delivered cornstalks, $95-$110. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $275-$285.
Western—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $175-$180; good, large squares, $135-$160; fair, large rounds, $100. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $153-$158. Straw, large rounds, $70. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $250-$255
In South Dakota, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay mostly steady. Demand remains good for high quality hay of all classes, straw as well. Demand much more moderate for lower qualities, especially the rougher hay, grinding type hay.
East River—Supreme alfalfa, , Large Squares, 210-220, 275 del to Wisconsin. Premium, Large Squares, 200. Fair to Good, Large Squares, 160. Fair, Large Rounds, 125. Utility, Large Rounds, 100. Sun-cured Alfalfa pellets, 15 pct 245; 17 pct 250. Alfalfa Meal, 17 pct 255. Grass, Good, Small Squares, 5 per bale. Fair, Large Rounds, 110. Wheat Hay, Large Rounds, 120. Rye Grass Hay, Large Rounds, 120. Straw, Large Rounds, old crop 120. Large Squares, 55 per bale. Alfalfa/Grass Mix, Good, Large Squares, 160; Small Squares, 6 per bale.
West River—Alfalfa, No Reported Sales. Grass, No Reported Sales. Alfalfa/Grass Mix, No Reported Sales.
In Iowa, producers across the state have been able to get a second cutting of hay put up with few problems. Combining of oats has started, allowing oat straw to make its way to market. The overall yield of hay has been slightly lower than expected with the quality of hay also being slightly lower compared to last year.
Supreme alfalfa, small squares, $280-$320; good, small squares, $160-$200, large squares, $210-$230, large rounds, $250. Good alfalfa/grass, small squares, $165-$195, large squares, $130-$160, large rounds, $120-$170; fair, large rounds, $75-$110. Premium grass, small squares, $240; good, small squares, $95-$120, large squares, $135-$150; fair, large rounds, $65-$90; utility, large rounds, $40-$60. Corn stalks, old crop, large squares, $40, large rounds, $30. Oat straw, large squares, $120-$130. Rye, small square,s $160-$200. Good organic alfalfa, large squares, $160-$180. Good organic alfalfa/grass, large rounds, $130
In Wyoming, compared to last report, baled hay sold steady. Demand was mostly light for lower quality rained on hay as many producers report heavy supplies. Good demand for high quality hay however, supplies are limited.
Eastern—Good alfalfa, large squares, $145-$160; fair, large squares, $100; premium, small squares, $270. Premium alfalfa/grass, large squares, $200; good, large squares, $180. Straw, large squares, $60. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $250-$255.
Central/western—Good alfalfa, large squares, $160, small squares, $180. Premium orchard grass, large squares, $190; premium, small squares, $220. Certified weed seed free alfalfa cubes, bulk, $230-$240, 50 pound bags, $280.
In Colorado, trade activity and demand light. The higher elevations of the mountains and northwest Colorado areas are hoping to start cutting grass hay after the weather moves through at the end of the week. Retail/stable hay prices in the southwest Colorado areas have softened as above normal hay production occurred.
Northeast—Good/premium alfalfa, medium squares, $215, retail/stable. Premium alfalfa/grass mix, medium squares, $225, retail/stable. Premium orchard/brome grass, small squares, $315 ($9/bale), retail/stable. Good grass, small squares, $265 ($8/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southeast—Good alfalfa small squares, 290 (9 per bale), retail/stable. Premium grass, small squares, $315 ($9-$9.45/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
San Luis Valley—No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southwest—No reported quotes from all other classes of hay.
Mountains/northwest—Premium grass, medium squares, $240, retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
In Missouri, hay supplies are moderate, demand is moderate. Hay prices are mostly steady.
Supreme alfalfa (RFV <185), $185-$225, small squares, $7-$9/bale; premium (RFV 170-180), $170-$200; good (RFV 150-170), $120-$160 small squares, $5-$7/bale; fair (RFV 130-150), $100-$125. Good mixed grass hay, $100-$125, small squares, $6-$8/bale (some alfalfa/grass mix); fair/good mixed grass hay, $75-$100, small squares, $4-$6/bale; fair mixed grass hay, large rounds, $35-$60/bale. Good brome grass, $100-$140
Fair/good, $60-$100. Wheat hay, large rounds, $40-$55/bale. Wheat straw, small squares, $3-$6/bale.
In Oklahoma, hay trade has slowed down across much of the state. Prices were mostly steady, movement has slowed down. Heavy supply of alfalfa suitable for feedyards is readily available causing a lower demand from buyers. Surprisingly, demand is extremely light.
Central—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $257-$263; good/premium, $210, large rounds, average, $127; good, $180. Good bermuda, small squares, FOB, $5.50-$6/bale, out of the barn, $8. Moderate/good bermuda, large squares 5 x 6, FOB, $70-$80/bale; Good, large rounds, FOB and delivered, $115-$120, $50-$55/bale.
Eastern—No alfalfa trades reported. Grass hay, large rounds, delivered, average, $120-$125, $50-$55/bale.
Western—Ground alfalfa, delivered to feedlots, average, $120. No grass hay trades reported.
In Texas, hay trades were mostly steady to 5 higher. Movement was light to moderate with producers cutting second to third cuttings and dairies and feedyards assessing their supplies. Demand good even with large supplies and quality issues forecasted in some areas.
Panhandle/High Plains—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $245-$265; good/premium, $210-$235, rained on, $185-$195; premium, small bales, delivered, $272, $8.25/bale. Ground alfalfa, delivered to feedlots, average, $199-$205. Calf, $210-$215. Rained on, $195.
Premium/supreme coastal bermuda, large bales, delivered, $190-$200; good/premium, $150-$160. Wheat, large bales, delivered, $200. Rained on $95-$130. CRP, large bales, delivered, $85-$100. Cotton burrs, delivered, $90-$100.
Far West/Trans Pecos—Premium/supreme alfalfa, small squares, delivered local or FOB, $290-$330, $10-$11/bale, large squares, FOB, $260-$275; good/premium, $245-$260.
North/central/east—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $255-$260. Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $297-$330, $9-$10/bale, large rounds, FOB, $120-$140, $60-$75/bale; fair/good, $90-$120, $45-$60/bale.
South—Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $264-$297, $7-$10.50/bale, large rounds, FOB and delivered locally, $100-$140, $45-$80/bale; fair/good, $165-$264, $5-$8/bale.
In New Mexico, alfalfa hay large bales prices steady. Trade active, demand moderate to good.
Eastern—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $230-$265; good, $200-$220, delivered to dairies. Baled wheat hay, $150-$180, small bales, $12/bale. Oat hay, small squares, $8/bale.
Southeast—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $220; good, $200-$210 delivered to dairies, small squares, bundle (21 bales) two tie, $320, loaded on truck. Wheat hay, large bales, $170-$190.
South/southwest— Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200-$220, small squares, bundle (21 bales) three tie, $200-$230 per ton, two tie, $7-$10/bale FOB; good, $150-$200; fair, $130-$150, delivered to dairies. Wheat hay, large squares, $150-$200, round bales, $110, small bales two tie, $4.50-$8/bale. Oat hay, $150-$180.
North central—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200 delivered to dairy, small squares, three tie, $19, two tie, $8-$10/bale; organic two tie, $11/bale. Alfalfa/grass mix, small squares, organic two tie, $11/bale. Cow hay, $7/bale. Grass hay, small squares, $10-$12/bale. Oat hay, large bales, $165-$180.
In Minnesota, hay trade steady.
Good alfalfa, large rounds, $135; fair, large rounds, $115; utility, large rounds, $30-$85, large squares, $50. Premium grass, large rounds, $160; fair, large rounds, $70-$75; utility, large rounds, $45-$65. Good alfalfa/grass mix, small squares, $165; fair, large rounds, $90.
In Montana, new crop alfalfa hay has hit the market and moderate to good demand was seen for all hay in squares. Hay market activity was mostly active over the last two weeks with lots of hay being sold and beginning to move. Hay in rounds continues to struggle as many cattlemen are putting up their own hay and have carry-over from last year. Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165; premium, large squares, $160-$180; good, large squares, $130, small squares, $175-$180; fair/good, large squares, $115-$125, old crop, $120, large rounds, $80-100; utility, large rounds, $40-$60, large squares, $95-$100. Premium grass/alfalfa, small squares, $180; good, large rounds, $145; fair, large rounds, $75-$90. Premium grass, large squares, $175, export, large rounds, $125; good, small squares, $130-$160, large rounds, $110; fair, large squares, $100-$125; utility, large rounds, $65-$75. Premium timothy grass, small squares, $240-$270; good, small squares, $160-$180.
Source, USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.