Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat were higher with northern spring wheat mixed, yellow corn was higher with white corn lower, soybeans and sorghum were higher, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, Sept. 13.
Ethanol production for week ending Sept. 6 totaled 1.023 million barrels per day, an 10,000-barrel increase when compared to the week prior. Ethanol stocks were at 22.5 million barrels this week, a decrease of 1.300 million barrels.
For the week ending Sept. 5, an increase of 19.6 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported, while an increase of 43.1 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were tabulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 22.4 million bushels for 2019-20 and a decrease of 0.3 million bushels for 2020-21 were included in the latest report.
Wheat was 4 3/4 cents lower to 18 cents higher. Corn was 15 cents lower to 18 1/2 cents higher. Sorghum was 15 to 16 cents higher. Soybeans were 26 to 34 cents higher.
In the futures close Sept. 17, Kansas City December wheat was $4.05 1/4 to $4.02 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids Sept. 17, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $3.92 1/4 to $4.10 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, $5.70 to $5.90, unchanged; St. Louis, $4.86,down 5 cents.
Terminal corn bids Sept. 17, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.53 to $3.72, down 6 cents; Minneapolis, $3.29, down 6 cents; southern Iowa, $3.34 to $3.40, down 6 to 9 cents; Omaha, $3.68 to $3.70, down 6 cents.
Terminal soybean bids Sept. 17, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.18 3/4 to $8.53 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.30 3/4, down 4 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $8.30 3/4 to $8.36 3/4, down 10 1/4 to 6 1/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.49 3/4 to $8.78 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Sept. 17, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $4.77 1/4 to $4.87 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.21 1/4 to $5.31 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $5.74 1/4 to $5.31 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents.
14% protein, $5.75 1/4 to $5.85 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $3.66 to $3.74 1/4, down 1 1/2 to 1/2 cent.
