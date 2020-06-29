Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, sorghum and wheat were lower; soybeans were higher, according to USDA reported prices, June 23.
For the week ending June 18, a decrease of 374,573 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while decrease of 180,540 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 48,990 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 112,724 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending June 12, reported a slight increase at 841,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was 4 to 3 cents lower. Corn was 9 cents to 8 cents lower. Sorghum was 7 cents lower. Soybeans were about 4 cents higher.
In the futures close June 23, Kansas City July wheat was $4.35, up 3 3/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids June 23, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.46 1/4 to $4.56 1/4, up 3 cents; Minneapolis, no bids; Portland, $5.75 to $5.80, unchanged; St. Louis, $4.96, up 1 cent.
Terminal corn bids June 23, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.31 1/4 to $3.04 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $3.03, down 3 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.24, down 1 1/4 to 3 1/4 cents; Omaha, $3.10 to $3.15, down 3 cents.
Terminal soybean bids June 23, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.45 to $8.67 1/4, down 1 1/2 to 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.61, down 1 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $8.81 to $8.82, down 1/4 to 1 1/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.73 to $8.93, down 1 1/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices June 23, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5 to $5.10, up 3 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.70 to $5.80, up 3 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $6 to $6.10, up 3 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $6.10 to $6.20, up 3 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $3.46 1/4 to $3.52 1/2, down 7 1/2 to 6 1/4 cents.
