Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, wheat, soybeans were higher, while sorghum was lower according to USDA reported prices, July 7.
For the week ending July 2, a decrease of 278,593 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 187,976 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 188,911 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an decrease of 108,228 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending June 26, reported a slight increase at 900,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was 13 to 7 cents higher. Corn was 14 to 16 cents higher. Sorghum was 63 cents lower. Soybeans were about 30 cents higher.
In the futures close July 7, Kansas City July wheat was $4.36, up 3 1/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids July 7, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.55 3/4 to $4.65 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quotes; Portland, 5.78 to $5.80, unchanged; St. Louis, $5.02, up 3 cents.
Terminal corn bids July 7, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.43 1/2 to $3.45 1/2, down 3 cents; Minneapolis, $3.21 1/2, down 2 cents; southern Iowa, $3.39 1/2 to $3.45 1/2, down 4 to 1 cent; Omaha, $3.24 to $3.29, down 3 cents.
Terminal soybean bids July 7, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.64 3/4 to $8.96 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.80 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $8.98 3/4 to $9.02 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.91 3/4 to $9.10 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices July 7, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.05 3/4 to $5.15 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.60 3/4 to $5.70 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $5.85 3/4 to $5.95 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $5.90 3/4 to $6 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $3.62 1/4 to $3.70, down 5 1/4 to 2 cents.
