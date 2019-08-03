McAlester Union Livestock, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,350 head of cattle selling July 30, compared to 1,845 head from July 23 and 1,700 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 42% were heifers and 13% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 78% bred cows and 22% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 30%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 288 to 298 lbs., 209.00 to 210.00 (209.66); 17 head, 300 to 337 lbs., 190.00 to 204.00 (196.75); 9 head, 365 to 387 lbs., 172.00 to 186.00 (181.01); 27 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 163.00 to 177.00 (171.69); 36 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 159.00 to 168.00 (162.94); 87 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (153.31); 76 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (147.21); 88 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 137.00 to 151.00 (142.25); 44 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (136.64); 24 head, 707 to 740 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.77). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 156.00 to 180.00 (165.91); 4 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 146.00 to 166.00 (153.47); 13 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 142.00 to 162.00 (153.90); 33 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 141.00 to 155.00 (150.66); 24 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (140.72); 22 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 127.00 to 142.00 (136.13); 14 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (133.84); 6 head, 650 to 680 lbs., 115.00 to 132.00 (124.89); 2 head, 765 lbs., 127.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 275 to 285 lbs., 161.00 to 175.00 (170.22); 14 head, 308 to 330 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (154.59); 15 head, 355 to 382 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (149.27); 33 head, 402 to 445 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (140.25); 45 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (134.17); 79 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (132.72); 95 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (132.73); 58 head, 600 to 637 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (135.04); 41 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (125.64); 13 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (119.29); 3 head, 750 to 768 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (121.05). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 295 lbs., 130.00; 11 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 143.00 (131.17); 19 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 120.00 to 142.00 (137.67); 12 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 112.00 to 130.00 (125.04); 9 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (124.48); 10 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 118.00 to 129.00 (123.00); 4 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 113.00 to 125.00 (121.60); 26 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 111.00 to 130.00 (123.10); 17 head, 650 to 686 lbs., 115.00 to 131.00 (123.15).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 275 to 290 lbs., 182.00 to 198.00 (188.85); 3 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 185.00 to 202.00 (190.56); 8 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 168.00 to 187.00 (173.02); 17 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 156.00 to 174.00 (162.41); 6 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 153.00 to 170.00 (161.16); 16 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 141.00 to 155.00 (146.54); 14 head, 555 to 597 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (136.21); 14 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (137.69); 11 head, 654 to 675 lbs., 126.00 to 138.00 (131.59). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 141.00 to 171.00 (154.61); 11 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 135.00 to 162.00 (150.18); 15 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 152.00 (141.97); 19 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 127.00 to 149.00 (145.21); 10 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 143.00 (134.89).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 12 head, 1325 to 1590 lbs., 62.00 to 66.00 (64.01) average dressing; 6 head, 1300 to 1345 lbs., 68.00 to 73.00 (69.34) high; 9 head, 1325 to 1525 lbs., 54.00 to 61.00 (58.09) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 14 head, 1155 to 1290 lbs., 60.00 to 63.00 (61.94) average; 6 head, 1190 to 1290 lbs., 64.00 to 66.00 (64.83) high; 12 head, 1150 to 1280 lbs., 56.00 to 59.00 (57.75) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 16 head, 1015 to 1142 lbs., 58.00 to 62.00 (59.60) average; 15 head, 1035 to 1145 lbs., 63.00 to 66.00 (64.54) high; 9 head, 1000 to 1105 lbs., 52.00 to 57.00 (53.60) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1360 to 1805 lbs., 80.00 to 83.00 (81.80) average; 6 head, 1440 to 2060 lbs., 84.00 to 87.00 (84.86) high; 2 head, 1840 to 2005 lbs., 75.00 to 78.00 (76.44) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1214 lbs., 86.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 11 head, 1225 to 1388 lbs., 950.00 to 1050.00 (991.89). Large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1015 to 1202 lbs., 910.00 to 1325.00 (1173.09); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1335 lbs., 1335.00; 5 to 8 yers old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1330 to 1570 lbs., 1060.00 to 1260.00 (1168.28); 5 to 8 yers old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 910.00; over 8 yers old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1075 to 1225 lbs., 810.00 to 1060.00 (1008.29); over 8 yers old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1145 to 1345 lbs., 960.00 to 1185.00 (1155.01).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 815 lbs., 1475.00; over 8 yers old, open, 3 head, 990 to 1385 lbs., 910.00 to 1060.00 (995.86). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 853 lbs., 1460.00; over 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1090 to 1250 lbs., 950.00 to 1475.00 (1204.60).
