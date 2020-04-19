McAlester Union Livstock, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 900 head of cattle selling on April 14, compared to 865 head on April 7 and 1,850 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The receipts included 750 head of feeder cattle, 134 head of slaughter cattle and 16 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 750 head of feeder cattle, 106 head of slaughter cattle and nine head of replacement cattle and a year ago’s total of 1,600 head of feeder cattle, 115 head of slaughter cattle and 135 head of replacement cattle. Compared to a week ago’s total, the steer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $2 to $7 higher and those over 500 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower. The heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $1 to $4 higher and those over 500 pounds were selling $1 to $5 lower. The demand was moderate. The quality was plain through average. The slaughter cows were selling $8 to $11 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $15 higher. A total of 150 cows and bulls was sold with 82% going to packers. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 37% steers, 40% were heifers and 23% were bulls; 15% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows and 21% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
