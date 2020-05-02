McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,675 head of cattle selling on April 28, compared to 1,950 head on April 21 and 2,200 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,500 head of feeder cattle, 141 head of slaughter cattle and 34 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 1,740 head of feeder cattle, 179 head of slaughter cattle and 31 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,900 head of feeder cattle, 103 head of slaughter cattle and 197 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $4 to $6 lower. The heifer calves were selling $7 to $8 lower. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was average through attractive. The slaughter cows were steady to $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 higher. A total of 175 cows and bulls was sold with 74% going to packers. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 47% were heifers and 13% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 74% cows and 26% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 84% bred cows and 16% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 15%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.