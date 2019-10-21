McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,610 head of cattle selling on Oct. 16, compared to 3,010 head on Oct. 8 and 1,200 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahona.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $6 to $10 lower. The heifer calves were selling $3 to $6 lower. The demand was moderate. The quality was plain to average. The slaughter cows were selling $1 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $4 lower. A total of 420 cows and bulls was sold with 75% going to packers. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 37% steers, 42% were heifers and 21% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows and 21% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 76% bred cows and 24% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 293 lbs., 141.00; 14 head, 303 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (145.34); 23 head, 353 to 398 lbs., 137.00 to 150.00 (145.31); 55 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (151.88); 67 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 137.00 to 151.00 (142.05) 57 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (138.04); 67 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (131.25); 54 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (129.06); 30 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (131.67); 10 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (126.70); 2 head, 765 to 770 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (126.51); 8 head, 803 to 810 lbs., 118.00 to 129.00 (127.61); 5 head, 5132 lbs., 140.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (127.15); 7 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (123.22); 16 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (138.68); 31 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (131.44); 13 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 117.00 to 130.00 (122.75); 6 head, 570 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (119.65); 3 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 111.00 to 119.00 (115.39); 2 head, 685 to 695 lbs., 116.00 to 117.00 (116.50).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 275 to 295 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.45); 26 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (129.11); 46 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (129.52); 49 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 128.00 to 142.00 (133.43); 67 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (126.31); 87 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 118.00 to 132.00 (125.47); 69 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (120.62); 32 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 114.00 to 121.00 (118.20); 19 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 112.00 to 121.00 (117.65); 7 head, 705 to 718 lbs., 117.00 to 123.00 (122.16); 11 head, 755 to 780 lbs., 111.00 to 123.00 (119.15). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 275 to 285 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (116.07); 6 head, 320 to 345 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.99); 17 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (118.03); 47 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 111.00 to 126.00 (119.65); 16 head, 460 to 495 lbs., 106.00 to 119.00 (115.54); 18 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 107.00 to 117.00 (113.11); 8 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 105.00 to 112.00 (108.65); 4 head, 615 to 640 lbs., 108.00 to 111.00 (110.23); 4 head, 655 to 680 lbs., 106.00 to 108.00 (107.26).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 275 to 295 lbs., 151.00 to 153.00 (151.99); 14 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 138.00 to 151.00 (144.96); 24 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 139.00 to 154.00 (147.06); 28 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (150.47); 51 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 128.00 to 142.00 (136.45); 24 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (126.45); 29 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (121.93); 12 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 116.00 to 130.00 (125.68); 9 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 112.00 to 126.00 (120.21); 2 head, 735 to 740 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.51); 2 head, 750 to 770 lbs., 111.00 to 114.00 (112.52); 4 head, 820 to 822 lbs., 101.00 to 105.00 (104.00). Medium and large frame 2, 15 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (127.26); 21 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 118.00 to 136.00 (128.61); 12 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 123.00 to 139.00 (134.26); 5 hea, 465 to 490 lbs., 112.00 to 126.00 (117.60); 11 head, 520 to 545 lbs., 105.00 to 118.00 (109.76); 2 head, 590 to 595 lbs., 112.00 to 125.00 (118.53); 4 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 106.00 to 115.00 (111.51); 2 head, 655 to 680 lbs., 102.00 to 105.00 (103.47).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 1300 to 1710 lbs., 55.00 to 57.00 (56.37) average dressing; 12 head, 1300 to 1500 lbs., 58.00 to 63.00 (59.42) high; 6 head, 1310 to 1530 lbs., 48.00 to 54.00 (52.25) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 14 head, 1180 to 1295 lbs., 54.00 to 57.00 (55.85) average; 11 head, 1163 to 1265 lbs., 58.00 to 62.00 (59.46) high; 6 head, 1155 to 1295 lbs., 48.00 to 53.00 (50.70) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 11 head, 1000 to 1135 lbs., 52.00 to 57.00 (54.54) average; 15 head, 1015 to 1148 lbs., 59.00 to 64.00 (60.110 high; 17 head, 1005 to 1145 lbs., 45.00 to 51.00 (47.87) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 10 head, 1365 to 1840 lbs., 68.00 to 74.00 (71.62) average; 9 head, 193 to 1895 lbs., 76.00 to 81.00 (78.37) high; 9 head, 1415 to 1865 lbs., 60.00 to 67.00 (63.21) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 850 to 1300 lbs., 735.00 to 1050.00 (937.38); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1265 lbs., 1100.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 15 head, 795 to 1267 lbs., 750.00 to 1075.00 (981.70); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1010 lbs., 850.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1020 to 1410 lbs., 710.00 to 1175.00 857.36; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1175 to 1255 lbs., 750.00 to 875.00 (838.23).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 870 to 1135 lbs., 735.00 to 775.00 (757.64); over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 985 lbs., 810.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1088 to 1175 lbs., 1100.00 to 1200.00 (1164.94); over 8 years old, open, 2 head, 890 to 1140 lbs., 1000.00 to 1050.00 (1021.92). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 840 lbs., 760.00; over 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1000 to 1295 lbs., 1075.00 to 1180.00 (1141.71).
