McAlester Union Livestock, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,270 head of cattle selling on Aug. 20, compared to 1,400 head on Aug. 13 and 1,800 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $5 to $7 lower. The heifer calves were selling $2 to $7 higher. The demand was light to moderate. The quality was average. The slaughter cows, Breakers and Leans were selling $2 to $3 higher and the Boners were selling $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 120 cows and bulls was sold with 87% going to packers. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 35% steers, 39% were heifers and 26% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 64% bred cows and 36% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 289 to 290 lbs., 181.00 to 189.00 (187.66); 12 head, 310 to 327 lbs., 173.00 to 187.00 (182.42); 18 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 149.00 to 163.00 (156.09); 22 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 153.00 to 167.00 (161.19); 41 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (149.51); 26 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 138.00 to 152.00 (143.91); 24 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (140.47); 17 head, 605 to 630 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (134.58); 31 head, 654 to 693 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (134.16); 4 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (123.97). Medium and large frame 2, 16 head, 303 to 345 lbs., 146.00 to 162.00 (153.32); 6 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (136.85); 21 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 149.00 (139.91); 17 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 126.00 to 142.00 (134.39); 26 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 124.00 to 137.00 (130.99); 8 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (129.73); 4 head, 655 to 670 lbs., 111.00 to 119.00 (117.00).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 275 to 288 lbs., 138.00 to 152.00 (141.87); 14 head, 302 to 345 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (144.09); 12 head, 365 to 395 lbs., 126.00 to 137.00 (131.31); 28 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (133.05); 35 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (131.19); 61 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (132.34); 49 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 128.00 to 141.00 (134.17); 36 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 124.00 to 137.00 (131.48); 19 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (129.24); 5 head, 710 to 730 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.61). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 288 to 290 lbs., 121.00 to 133.00 (129.98); 14 head, 305 to 344 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (122.92); 9 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (119.01); 8 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (119.31); 7 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 109.00 to 123.00 (117.71); 7 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (117.98); 6 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (122.15); 6 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 113.00 to 122.00 (118.14); 2 head, 685 to 695 lbs., 114.00 to 118.00 (115.99).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 275 to 295 lbs., 153.00 to 169.00 (161.84); 2 head, 335 lbs., 167.00; 16 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 149.00 to 165.00 (153.85); 31 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 138.00 to 153.00 (144.51); 40 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 138.00 to 152.00 (142.65); 22 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 131.00 to 147.00 (136.07); 17 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 121.00 to 136.00 (130.03); 9 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (123.33); 8 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 116.00 to 127.00 (121.90); 6 head, 700 to 715 lbs., 111.00 to 126.00 (117.30); 2 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 101.00 to 109.00 (104.88); 4 head, 870 to 880 lbs., 94.00 to 101.00 (96.49). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (127.56); 10 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 129.00 to 142.00 (134.57); 11 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (130.01); 25 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 118.00 to 132.00 (129.09); 9 head, 513 to 545 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (124.83).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 8 head, 1308 to 1390 lbs., 64.00 to 66.00 (65.11) average dressing; 6 head, 1300 to 1405 lbs., 67.00 to 71.00 (68.18) high; 1 head, 1325 lbs., 61.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 12 head, 1150 to 1285 lbs., 62.00 to 65.00 (64.42) average; 4 head, 1180 to 1255 lbs., 67.00 to 71.00 (69.25) high; 3 head, 1180 to 1225 lbs., 54.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 12 head, 1010 to 1135 lbs., 57.00 to 65.00 (59.37) average; 8 head, 1043 to 1125 lbs., 66.00 to 70.00 (67.48) high; 8 head, 1005 to 1125 lbs., 51.00 to 55.00 (53.49) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head,, 1605 to 2000 lbs., 82.00 to 88.00 (84.33) average; 3 head, 1605 to 1740 lbs., 89.00 to 93.00 (90.69) high; 2 head, 1350 to 1665 lbs., 78.00 to 79.00 (78.45) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1083 to 1135lbs., 810.00 to 950.00 (901.86); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1190 to 1288 lbs., 975.00 to 1075.00 (1023.02).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1400 lbs., 1085.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 725 to 935 lbs., 825.00 to 1075.00 (965.81); over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1305 lbs., 1075.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.