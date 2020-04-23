McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,950 head of cattle selling on April 21, compared to 900 head on April 14 and 1,800 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,740 head of feeder cattle, 179 head of slaughter cattle and 31 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 750 head of feeder cattle, 134 head of slaughter cattle and 16 head of replacement cattle and a year ago’s total of 1,530 head of feeder cattle, 108 head of slaughter cattle and 162 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 550 pounds were uneven and those over 550 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher. The heifer calves were selling $4 to $10 higher. The demand was moderate to good. Ther quality was average through attractive, with large groups of attractive calves. The slaughter cows, Breakers and Boners were selling $1 to $2 higher and the Leans were selling $2 lower. A total of 210 cows and bulls was sold with 76% going to packers. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 40% were heifers and 15% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 70% cows and 30% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 90% bred cows and 10% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
