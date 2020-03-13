McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,020 head of cattle selling on March 10, compared to 1,525 head on March 3 and 1,350 head a year ago according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
This week’s total included 850 head of feeder cattle, 142 head of slaughter cattle and 28 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s numbers of 1,300 head of feeder cattle, 184 head of slaughter cattle and 41 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $5 to $8 lower. The heifer calves were selling $6 to $9 lower. The quality was plain through average. The demand was moderate. The slaughter cows were steady. The slaughter bulls were steady. A total of 170 cows and bulls was sold with 72% going to packers. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 41% were heifers and 16% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% wer bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 67% bred cows and 33% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 13%.
