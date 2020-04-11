McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 865 head of cattle selling on April 7, compared to 1,400 head on March 31 and 1,650 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 750 head of feeder cattle, 106 head of slaughter cattle and nine head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,090 head of feeder cattle, 256 head of slaughter cattle and 54 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $6 to $9 lower. The heifer calves were selling $5 to $11 lower. The demand was moderate and the quality was average. The slaughter cows were selling $4 to $10 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $8 lower. A total of 115 cows and bulls was sold with 91% going to packers. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 46% were heifers and 14% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 75% cows and 25% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 86% bred cows and 14% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
