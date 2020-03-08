McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,525 head of cattle selling on March 3, compared to 1,640 head on Feb. 25 and 600 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, the steer calves were selling $2 to $6 higher. The heifer calves were selling $1 to $3 higher. The quality was average through attractive with mostly attractive stock. The demand was good. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $4 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 225 cows and bulls was sold with 73% going to packers. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 29% steers, 52% were heifers and 20% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 80% cows and 20% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 76% bred cows with 24% cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 8%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 303 to 335 lbs., 200.00 to 231.00 (217.76); 31 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 181.00 to 191.00 (185.13); 43 head, 404 to 448 lbs., 172.00 to 186.00 (178.80); 34 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 167.00 to 181.00 (172.49); 25 head, 500 to 537 lbs., 165.00 to 179.00 (172.64); 17 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 144.00 to 158.00 (152.56); 10 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (140.29); 8 head, 660 to 695 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (131.23); 2 head, 715 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.50); 3 head, 778 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 17 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 182.00 to 198.00 (189.95); 7 head, 350 to 380 lbs., 168.00 to 181.00 (171.73); 19 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 154.00 to 170.00 (162.33); 5 head, 450 to 475 lbs., 154.00 to 165.00 (159.07); 7 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 148.00 to 161.00 (158.39); 6 head, 565 to 585 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (140.02).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 53 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 155.00 to 169.00 (160.51); 56 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 147.00 to 161.00 (153.33); 78 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 143.00 to 155.00 (148.60); 62 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (146.63); 60 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 138.00 to 151.00 (143.41); 39 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (136.94); 18 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.53); 9 head, 655 to 698 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (122.98); 3 head, 823 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 2, 16 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (150.55); 15 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (139.47); 17 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (133.52); 14 head, 460 to 495 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (134.32); 11 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (129.57); 5 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 111.00 to 125.00 (118.29); 2 head, 615 to 645 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (122.54).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 43 lbs., 178.00; 12 head, 300 to 330 lbs., 193.00 to 215.00 (202.50); 14 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 173.00 to 191.00 (178.21); 21 head, 408 to 443 lbs., 170.00 to 182.00 (173.76); 36 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 160.00 to 174.00 (168.37); 13 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 156.00 to 168.00 (161.26); 9 head, 558 to 598 lbs., 148.00 to 157.00 (151.47); 10 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (139.40); 6 head, 653 to 680 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (123.31); 2 head, 773 lbs., 118.00; 5 head, 805 to 848 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.19). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 160.00 to 190.00 (168.54); 8 head, 360 to 393 lbs., 140.00 to 169.00 (161.22); 13 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (157.93); 7 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 139.00 to 155.00 (148.72); 5 head, 505 to 535 lbs., 131.00 to 147.00 (142.61); 3 head, 570 to 595 lbs., 132.00 to 147.00 (139.29).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 1330 to 1650 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (62.91) average dressing; 5 head, 1380 to 1675 lbs., 66.00 to 68.00 (66.76) high; 5 head, 1320 to 1700 lbs., 55.00 to 59.00 (57.63) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 10 head, 1165 to 1290 lbs., 59.00 to 62.00 (60.09) average; 9 head, 1150 to 1285 lbs., 63.00 to 67.00 (63.90) high; 5 head, 1160 to 1195 lbs., 51.00 to 56.00 (53.42) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 10 head, 1020 to 1130 lbs., 54.00 to 57.00 (55.53) average; 5 head, 1025 to 1165 lbs., 58.00 to 63.00 (60.52) high; 18 head, 1010 to 1145 lbs., 46.00 to 53.00 (47.88) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 9 head, 1330 to 1900 lbs., 79.00 to 83.00 (81.42) average; 4 head, 1580 to 2225 lbs., 84.00 to 89.00 (86.80) high; 6 head, 1345 to 2270 lbs., 65.00 to 77.00 (71.88) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, mediumm and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 865 to 1080 lbs., 725.00 to 860.00 (784.10); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 670 to 1020 lbs., 610.00 to 985.00 (765.05); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 940 to 1360 lbs., 950.00 to 1135.00 (1026.95); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1020 to 1220 lbs., 675.00 to 1050.00 (819.59); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 885 to 1170 lbs., 575.00 to 785.00 (710.87).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 890 to 1140 lbs., 1275.00 to 1375.00 (1331.16); 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 770 to 1065 lbs., 810.00 to 1075.00 (928.36). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 970 lbs., 925.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 780 lbs., 900.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 975 lbs., 975.00.
