McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 590 head of cattle selling on March 24, compared to 615 head on March 17 and 1,725 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 400 head of feeder cattle, 155 head of slaughter cattle and 35 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 500 head of feeder cattle, 99 head of slaughter cattle and 16 head of reaplcement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $10 to $13 higher. The heifer calves were selling $11 to $21 higher. A light test occurrd in all classes. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was average. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $7 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $7 higher. A total of 180 cows and bulls was sold with 67% going to packers. The supply included 68% feeder cattle with 30% steers, 60% were heifers and 9% were bulls; 26% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 73% bred cows and 27% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 47%.
