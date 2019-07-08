The McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,615 head of cattle selling on July 2, compared to 1,585 head a week ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 450 pounds were selling $2 to $7 higher, those over 450 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower. The heifer calves were selling $3 to $6 higher. The quality was average and the demand was moderate. The slaughter cows were selling $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were steady. A total of 290 cows and bulls was sold with 55% going to packers. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 34% steers, 44% were heifers and 22% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 58% bred cows and 42% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 24%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 275 to 288 lbs., 165.00 to 178.00 (172.11); 8 head, 303 to 345 lbs., 167.00 to 181.00 (178.69); 10 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 159.00 to 173.00 (168.38); 27 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 157.00 to 171.00 (163.84); 18 head, 460 to 495 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (149.80); 37 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (149.02); 19 head, 553 to 577 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (140.60); 54 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (135.99); 3 head, 670 lbs., 138.00; 6 head, 747 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 118.00 to 152.00 (126.76); 10 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 121.00 to 155.00 (138.19); 8 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 118.00 to 134.00 (127.84); 9 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 108.00 to 141.00 (129.17); 2 head, 575 to 585 lbs., 101.00 to 127.00 (113.89); 4 head, 608 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 295 lbs., 154.00; 15 head, 300 to 320 lbs., 143.00 to 154.00 (152.16); 17 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (147.64); 42 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (140.87); 47 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (135.16); 33 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (130.77); 45 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (131.55); 28 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (127.22); 15 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 116.00 to 127.00 (121.59); 11 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (117.16); 3 head, 750 to 775 lbs., 109.00 to 118.00 (114.61); 6 head, 825 to 845 lbs., 109.00, Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 305 to 335 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (133.24); 4 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (128.93); 9 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 109.00 to 133.00 (120.60); 10 head, 460 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 129.00 (120.54); 2 head, 510 to 535 lbs., 102.00 to 111.00 (106.39); 10 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 102.00 to 122.00 (117.20); 3 head, 625 to 640 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (112.98).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 275 to 285 lbs., 160.00 to 190.00 (183.83); 9 head, 310 to 347 lbs., 162.00 to 181.00 (173.03); 15 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 117.00 to 168.00 (153.62); 13 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 132.00 to 156.00 (146.56); 22 head, 452 to 493 lbs., 112.00 to 156.00 (138.44); 33 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 128.00 to 145.00 (140.74); 14 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 117.00 to 144.00 (131.33); 21 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 113.00 to 134.00 (125.46); 6 head, 660 to 680 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (118.34); 6 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 107.00 to 117.00 (113.11); 2 head, 765 to 770 lbs., 112.00 to 114.00 (113.00); 2 head, 860 lbs., 111.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 12 head, 1310 to 1505 lbs., 58.00 to 61.00 (59.03) average; 7 head, 1325 to 1440 lbs., 61.00 to 66.00 (62.97) high; 5 head, 1340 to 1365 lbs., 53.00 to 57.00 (55.79) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 14 head, 1150 to 1270 lbs., 57.00 to 60.00 (58.80) average; 9 head, 1100 to 1260 lbs., 61.00 to 64.00 (62.12) high; 11 head, 1155 to 1295 lbs., 46.00 to 56.00 (52.04) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 9 head, 1015 to 1143 lbs., 55.00 to 58.00 (56.76) average; 7 head, 1005 to 1145 lbs., 59.00 to 62.00 (60.14) high; 20 head, 1020 to 1145 lbs., 45.00 to 54.00 (52.22) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1460 to 1860 lbs., 77.00 to 81.00 (78.66) average; 5 head, 1545 to 2090 lbs., 83.00 to 86.00 (84.70) high; 8 head, 1325 to 1690 lbs., 60.00 to 73.00 (69.92) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 780 to 1365 lbs., 625.00 to 875.00 (781.57); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 835 to 1020 lbs., 750.00 to 800.00 (774.41); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 1118 to 1425 lbs., 735.00 to 1125.00 (912.06); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 725.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1040 to 1405 lbs., 750.00 to 875.00 (842.27); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1140 to 1290 lbs., 710.00 to 885.00 (785.45).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 4 head, 845 to 900 lbs., 750.00 to 1125.00 (934.17); 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 to 1100 lbs., 800.00 to 1175.00 (978.57); over 8 years old, open, 2 head, 980 to 1030 lbs., 725.00 to 800.00 (761.57). Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 860 to 905 lbs., 925.00 to 1275.00 (1104.46); 5 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 1060 to 1183 lbs., 1375.00 to 1475.00 (1439.18); over 8 years old, open, 6 head, 800 to 1135 lbs., 725.00 to 1075.00 (867.83).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.