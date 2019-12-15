McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,760 head of cattle selling on Dec. 10, compared to 2,115 head on Dec. 3 and 1,450 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The sale included 2,400 head of feeder cattle, 301 head of slaughter cattle and 59 head of replacement cattle compared to 1,850 head of feeder cattle, 227 head of slaughter cattle and 38 head of replacement cattle the previous week. Compared to last week, the steer calves were selling $5 to $6 lower, the heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $3 lower and those over 500 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The demand was moderate. The quality was average through attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $4 to $6 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $10 lower. A total of
360 cows and bulls was sold with 56% going to packers. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 38% steers, 46% were heifers and 16% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 68% bred cows and 32% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.