McAlester Union Stockyards, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,725 head of cattle selling on Sept. 10, compared to 1,725 head on Sept. 3 and 2,300 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $5 to $6 lower and heifer calves were selling $1 to $3 lower. The demand was light to moderate. The quality was average through attractive, with large groups of attractive calves. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. The slaughter cows and Breakers were selling $11 higher, the Boners and Leans were selling $2 lower. A total of 275 cows and bulls was sold with 78% going to packers. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 41% were heifers and 18% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 31% bred cows and 69% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 275 to 290 lbs., 167.00 to 171.00 (169.05); 11 head, 305 to 330 lbs., 159.00 to 173.00 (165.97); 13 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 137.00 to 150.00 (143.14); 32 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (145.83); 44 head, 455 to 496 lbs., 137.00 to 151.00 (144.62); 63 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 143.00 to 156.00 (148.88); 33 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (135.18); 43 head, 608 to 640 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (131.83); 29 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 114.00 to 129.00 (126.52); 14 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (127.86); 2 head, 805 to 835 lbs., 112.00 to 123.00 (117.40). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.23); 2 head, 350 to 370 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (134.08); 6 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (129.90); 22 head, 468 to 495 lbs., 121.00 to 136.00 (130.99); 43 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 122.00 to 138.00 (129.87); 12 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 121.00 to 133.00 (127.09); 3 head, 605 to 623 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.67); 2 head, 780 to 795 lbs., 109.00 to 111.00 (109.99).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 24 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (137.72); 44 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 127.00 to 142.00 (134.94); 50 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (129.84); 56 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (128.68); 60 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (128.57); 68 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (131.55); 27 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (128.68); 8 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 117.00 to 131.00 (122.90); 5 head, 700 to 723 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (119.60); 2 head, 755 to 765 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (116.03); 2 head, 800 to 830 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.49); 2 head, 515 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.50). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head. 305 to 315 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (123.31); 8 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 118.00 to 126.00 (121.04); 4 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (114.60); 5 head, 455 to 485 lbs., 112.00 to 121.00 (114.99); 5 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 108.00 to 121.00 (113.44); 2 head, 570 to 575 lbs., 121.00; 4 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (113.84).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 275 to 295 lbs., 179.00 to 190.00 (183.17); 7 head, 313 to 345 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (154.93); 24 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 137.00 to 151.00 (144.87); 30 head, 406 to 445 lbs., 133.00 to 147.00 (141.22); 7 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (140.23); 10 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (148.45); 13 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 127.00 to 141.00 (133.08); 11 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (125.85); 6 head, 652 to 685 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (124.33). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 272 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 300 to 330 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (130.90); 3 head, 350 to 380 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (130.17); 5 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 118.00 to 131.00 (123.47); 9 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (126.25); 17 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 136.00 (123.73); 7 head, 550 to 575 lbs., 112.00 to 124.00 (118.87); 3 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (114.39).
Slaugher cattle: Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1300 to 1510 lbs., 59.00 to 160.00 (73.17) average dressing; 15 head, 1300 to 1515 lbs., 62.00 to 65.00 (62.86) high; 5 head, 1300 to 1560 lbs., 53.00 to 57.00 (55.85) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 8 head, 1150 to 1250 lbs., 57.00 to 61.00 (59.00) average; 8 head, 1177 to 1280 lbs., 62.00 to 66.00 (63.03) high; 11 head, 1150 to 1275 lbs., 50.00 to 55.00 (52.99) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 17 head, 1015 to 1145 lbs., 55.00 to 58.00 (56.73) average; 11 head, 1025 to 1135 lbs., 59.00 to 62.00 (61.18) high; 13 head, 1005 to 1145 lbs., 47.00 to 54.00 (51.43) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1360 to 1775 lbs., 77.00 to 82.00 (78.88) average; 5 head, 1760 to 2030 lbs., 84.00 to 89.00 (87.14) high; 7 head, 1460 to 2305 lbs., 72.00 to 79.00 (73.84) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 800 to 1160 lbs., 785.00 to 950.00 (882.65); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 750 to 1100 lbs., 700.00 to 800.00 (759.46).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1 head, 1010 lbs., 850.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, over 8 years old, open, 4 had, 830 to 1225 lbs., 875.00 to 1125.00 (981.79). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 945 lbs., 875.00; over 8 years old, open, 3 head, 835 to 1015 lbs., 775.00 to 1025.00 (883.47).
