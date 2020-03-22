McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 615 head of cattle selling on March 17, compared to 1,020 head on March 10 and 2,150 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The receipts included 500 head of feeder cattle, 99 head of slaughter cattle and 16 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 850 head of feeder cattle, 142 head of slaughter cattle and 28 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $11 to $14 lower. The heifer calves were selling $7 to $12 lower. The demand was moderate. The quality was mostly attractive. THe slaughter cows were selling $1 to $5 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $4 higher. A total of 115 cows and bulls was sold with 73% going to packers. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 50% were heifers and 10% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 67% cows and 33% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 80% bred cows and 20% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 6%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (166.41);\ 27 head, 362 to 390 lbs., 162.00 to 172.00 (165.89); 21 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (160.58); 33 head, 455 to 497 lbs., 144.00 to 158.00 (150.81); 12 head, 508 to 535 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (141.88); 23 head, 564 to 590 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.84); 9 head, 610 to 630 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (128.53); 1 head, 650 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 315 to 345 lbs., 141.00 to 153.00 (148.55); 6 head, 350 to 380 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (150.07); 4 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (139.55); 11 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 127.00 to 142.00 (134.71); 1 head, 535 lbs., 112.00; 1 head, 620 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 300 to 336 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (139.74);\ 25 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 128.00 to 141.00 (136.91); 7 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (130.91); 46 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (130.48); 59 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 121.00 to 134.00 (128.84); 17 head, 552 to 580 lbs., 118.00 to 131.00 (127.62); 13 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (116.52); 3 head, 710 to 748 lbs., 105.00 to 111.00 (106.93); 1 head, 770 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 300 to 315 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.54); 1 head, 365 lbs., 124.00; 2 head, 425 to 445 lbs., 111.00 to 118.00 (114.58); 3 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 117.00 to 124.00 (120.98); 4 head, 500 to 530 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (118.51); 4 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 108.00 to 116.00 (114.11); 1 head, 650 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 380 to 395 lbs., 144.00 to 158.00 (151.14); 7 head, 415 to 445 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (151.58); 8 head, 455 to 485 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (146.72); 15 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (138.74); 5 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (129.96). Medium and large 2, 2 head, 300 to 315 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (135.90); 1 head, 445 lbs., 135.00; 1 head, 485 lbs., 127.00; 1 head, 550 lbs., 123.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1350 to 1565 lbs., 63.00 to 64.00 (63.50) average dressing; 1 head, 4300 lbs., 74.00 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 4 head, 1190 to 1285 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (62.51) average; 3 head, 1150 to 1285 lbs., 68.00 to 74.00 (71.45) high; 2 head, 1165 to 1200 lbs., 48.00 to 54.00 (50.96) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 7 head, 1030 to 1130 lbs., 57.00 to 63.00 (59.86) average; 4 head, 1040 to 1085 lbs., 66.00 to 70.00 (67.52) high; 4 head, 1040 to 1145 lbs., 50.00 to 56.00 (53.79) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1315 to 1935lbs., 84.00 to 86.00 (85.10) average; 5 head, 1390 to 1825 lbs., 90.00 to 92.00 (90.95) high; 3 head, 1245 to 1410 lbs., 70.00 to 80.00 (74.75) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 770 to 815 lbs., 700.00 to 750.00 (725.37); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 685 to 995 lbs., 675.00 to 825.00 (755.86); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 880 lbs., 775.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1030 lbs., 725.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 8 years old, open, 2 head, 750 to 1100 lbs., 800.00 to 1000.00 (918.92).
