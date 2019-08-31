McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,840 head of cattle selling on Aug. 27, compared to 1,270 head on Aug. 20 and 1,350 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer calves wre selling $6 to $12 higher. The heifer calves were selling $4 to $10 higher. The demand was good and the quality was average through attractive. The slaughter cows were steady to $3 higher. The slaughter bulls were steady. A total of 240 cows and bulls was sold with 80% going to packers. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 30% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 46% were heifers and 24% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 77% cows and 23% were bulls; 3% was replacement cattle with 74% bred cows and 26% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 12%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 285 to 295 lbs., 161.00 to 175.00 (166.05); 6 head, 335 to 345 lbs., 151.00 to 164.00 (158.69); 43 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (167.58); 18 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (160.32); 40 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 153.00 to 167.00 (155.54); 57 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 146.00 to 158.00 (151.99); 51 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (141.56); 15 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 137.00 to 150.00 (144.35); 20 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (136.13); 7 head, 700 to 725 lbs., 126.00 to 137.00 (133.19). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 290 to 292 lbs., 137.00 to 155.00 (146.03); 5 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (129.84); 12 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 144.00 to 159.00 (150.52); 10 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (143.56); 23 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 137.00 to 152.00 (144.68); 19 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (135.74); 11 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 123.00 to 134.00 (130.21); 7 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 121.00 to 134.00 (128.72); 2 head, 670 to 690 lbs., 109.00 to 120.00 (114.42). Dairy steers, medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 570 lbs., 47.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 275 to 295 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (138.74); 18 head, 300 to 343 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (142.53); 38 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (140.00); 81 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (141.80); 52 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 133.00 to 147.00 (140.85); 78 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (137.36); 113 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 129.00 to 143.00 (139.67); 39 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 126.00 to 138.00 (134.95); 10 head, 653 to 680 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.60); 5 head, 700 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (127.20); 3 head, 770 to 773 lbs., 116.00 to 119.00 (118.00). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 275 to 290 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (131.62); 25 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 126.00 to 142.00 (131.34); 21 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 119.00 to 134.00 (128.81); 17 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 118.00 to 133.00 (126.90); 14 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 118.00 to 131.00 (125.30); 9 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (124.18); 3 head, 565 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (120.97); 5 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (117.36).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 275 to 295 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (169.90); 15 head, 300 to 342 lbs., 171.00 to 184.00 (178.83); 32 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 156.00 to 170.00 (163.59); 33 head, 400 to 439 lbs., 155.00 to 166.00 (160.52); 37 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (152.44); 33 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 139.00 to 154.00 (145.90); 35 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (135.32); 15 head, 600 to 620 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (133.45); 4 head, 670 to 680 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (127.50); 4 head, 713 to 735 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (122.71); 2 head, 820 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 335 to 345 lbs., 151.00 to 164.00 (157.20); 5 head, 365 to 395 lbs., 149.00 to 153.00 (151.19); 15 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (138.18); 16 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 119.00 to 143.00 (133.79); 15 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 122.00 to 137.00 (130.86); 4 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 112.00 to 128.00 (121.09); 6 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 118.00 to 134.00 (124.93).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker 75, to 80%, 10 head, 1315 to 1715 lbs., 63.00 to 65.00 (64.13) average dressing; 5 head, 1310 to 1490 lbs., 66.00 to 68.00 (66.78) high; 4 head, 1445 to 1505 lbs., 57.00 to 62.00 (60.28) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 5 head, 1165 to 1240 lbs., 61.00 to 64.00 (62.60) average; 7 head, 1160 to 1290 lbs., 65.00 to 69.00 (66.26) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 13 head, 1035 to 1130 lbs., 61.00 to 63.00 (61.69) average; 9 head, 1045 to 1120 lbs., 64.00 to 68.00 (65.76) high; 20 head, 1015 to 1135 lbs., 54.00 to 60.00 (58.02) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 8 head, 1455 to 2070 lbs., 82.00 to 85.00 (83.77) average; 7 head, 1560 to 2095 lbs., 86.00 to 91.00 (88.19) high; 7 head, 1330 to 2190 lbs., 70.00 to 78.00 (75.66) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 11 head, 735 to 1315 lbs., 675.00 to 1075.00 (934.27); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1090 to 1205 lbs., 950.00 to 1000.00 (973.75); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1045 to 1430 lbs., 1000.00 to 1050.00 (1028.89); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 885 to 1185 lbs., 800.00 to 900.00 (854.73); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 840 to 1095 lbs., 725.00 to 735.00 (730.66).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 yers old, open, 1 head, 1205 lbs., 825.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 670 lbs., 700.00; over 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1245 to 1575 lbs., 1125.00 to 1300.00 (1222.74). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 750 to 800 lbs., 975.00 to 1150.00 (1072.89).
