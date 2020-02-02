McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,300 head of cattle selling on Jan. 28, compared to 1,530 head on Jan. 21 and 1,650 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The receipts included 1,800 head of feeder cattle, 262 head of slaughter cattle and 238 head of reaplcement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,400 head of feeder cattle, 112 head of slaughter cattle and 18 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $5 to $10 lower. The heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher and those over 500 pounds were selling $4 to $6 lower. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows, Breakers and Boners were steady and the Leans were selling $6 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $5 higher. A total of 500 cows and bulls was sold with 50% going to packers. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 36% steers, 50% were heifers anbd 14% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 77% cows and 23% were bulls; and 10% was replacement cattle with 95% bred cows and 5% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 14%.
