McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,950 head of cattle selling on May 5, compared to 1,675 head on April 28 and 1,805 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,650 head of feeder cattle, 249 head of slaughter cattle and 51 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 1,500 head of feeder cattle, 141 head of slaughter cattle and 34 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total included 1,600 head of feeder cattle, 122 head of slaughter cattle and 83 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $5 to $6 lower and those over 500 pounds were selling $2 to $6 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $2 to $6 lower and those over 500 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher. The demand was moderate. The quality was average. The slaughter cows and breakers were selling $3 lower and the boners and leans were steady to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 higher. A total of 300 cows and bulls was sold with 68% going to packers. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 38% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 38% were heifers and 23% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 78% cows and 22% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 54% bred cows and 46% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
