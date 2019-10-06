The McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,330 head of cattle selling on Oct. 1, compared to 3,025 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were steady to $5 higher. The heifer calves were selling $4 to $6 higher. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was mostly attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $6 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $6 lower. A total of 400 cows and bulls was sold with 84% going to packers. The supply included about 100% feeder cattle with 32% steers, 47% were heifers and 22% were bulls; 0% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 78% bred cows and 22% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 25%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 288 lbs., 174.00; 7 head, 338 to 342 lbs., 156.00 to 162.00 (158.55); 23 head, 355 to 388 lbs., 159.00 to 173.00 (168.17); 24 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 153.00 to 167.00 (160.66); 37 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 154.00 to 168.00 (159.19); 29 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (144.60); 49 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (141.45); 47 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (139.65); 32 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (135.04) 27 head, 705 to 741 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (134.26); 12 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (128.55); 8 head, 806 to 840 lbs., 118.00 to 132.00 (120.53). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 275 lbs., 132.00; 2 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 130.00; 13 head, 353 to 378 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (149.74); 14 head, 425 to 445 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (144.32); 24 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 136.00 to 151.00 (147.86); 17 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 123.00 to 138.00 (132.00); 7 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 112.00 to 125.00 (116.83); 10 head, 615 to 630 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.90); 7 head, 676 lbs., 122.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 275 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (139.60); 28 head, 300 to 349 lbs., 132.00 to 150.00 (139.30); 43 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 129.00 to 144.00 (138.22); 64 head, 403 to 449 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (142.10); 72 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 128.00 to 143.00 (136.60); 71 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 122.00 to 140.00 (130.27); 71 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 127.00 to 143.00 (135.62); 77 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (132.15); 24 head, 650 to 687 lbs., 118.00 to 132.00 (124.64); 4 head, 713 to 745 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (119.28); 5 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 112.00 to 125.00 (116.36); 3 head, 823 to 845 lbs., 117.00 to 118.00 (117.66). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (123.12); 14 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (123.40); 17 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 121.00 to 1274.00 (259.64) 25 head, 455 to 493 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (123.12); 20 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 109.00 to 129.00 (117.77); 14 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 117.00 to 128.00 (122.27); 14 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 113.00 to 124.00 (119.95); 3 head, 653 to 675 lbs., 111.00 to 116.00 (114.30); 2 head, 750 lbs., 108.00 to 109.00 (108.50).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 275 to 293 lbs., 170.00 to 185.00 (181.00); 14 head, 320 to 349 lbs., 157.00 to 172.00 (161.20); 20 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 154.00 to 169.00 (159.58); 19 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 152.00 to 168.00 (158.28); 40 head, 450 to 491 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (150.08); 39 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (130.04); 28 head, 560 to 598 lbs., 122.00 to 137.00 (131.83); 12 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (128.86); 22 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 116.00 to 131.00 (124.28); 3 head, 715 to 730 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.34); 2 head, 758 lbs., 119.00; 2 head, 825 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 327 to 338 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (143.15); 8 head, 358 to 395 lbs., 136.00 to 151.00 (145.58); 21 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 125.00 to 148.00 (139.95); 11 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (134.08); 5 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 116.00 to 129.00 (123.89); 3 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 114.00 to 117.00 (116.04); 5 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 105.00 to 116.00 (111.24); 2 head, 670 to 680 lbs., 112.00 to 115.00 (113.51).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1315 to 1490 lbs., 57.00 to 60.00 (58.50) average dressing; 6 head, 1405 to 1625 lbs., 61.00 to 65.00 (62.76) high; 14 head, 1300 to 1520 lbs., 49.00 to 56.00 (54.49) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 28 head, 1165 to 1290 lbs., 53.00 to 56.00 (55.01) average; 17 head, 1185 to 1235 lbs., 57.00 to 63.00 (59.91) high; 7 head, 1170 to 1265 lbs., 46.00 to 50.00 (49.12) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 32 head, 1050 to 1135 lbs., 52.00 to 56.00 (52.85) average; 10 head, 1000 to 1145 lbs., 59.00 to 63.00 (61.38) high; 29 head, 1016 to 1105 lbs., 44.00 to 50.00 (46.96) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 8 head, 1385 to 2415 lbs., 72.00 to 76.00 (74.19) average; 7 head, 1665 to 2065 lbs., 77.00 to 83.00 (78.91) high; 11 head, 1320 to 2035 lbs., 64.00 to 72.00 (67.75) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 11 head, 730 to 1245 lbs., 150.00 to 1000.00 (765.09); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 880 lbs., 785.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 910 to 1360 lbs., 675.00 to 975.00 (822.02); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1385 lbs., 875.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 915 to 1195 lbs., 750.00 to 825.00 (792.48).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 970 lbs., 1075.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, O 1305 lbs., 950.00; over 8 years old, open, 3 head, 845 to 1100 lbs., 750.00 to 850.00 (790.02). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 920 lbs., 810.00.
