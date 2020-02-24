McAlester Union, McAlester, Texas, reported receipts of 2,490 head of cattle selling on Feb. 18, compared to 1,395 head on Feb. 11 and 2,050 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
This week’s total included 2,250 head of feeder cattle, 184 head of slaughter cattle and 56 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 1,200 head of feeder cattle, 177 head of slaughter cattle and 18 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $5 to $11 higher. The heifer calves were selling $4 to $10 higher. The quality was average through attractive and mostly attractive. The demand was good to very good. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $5 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 lower. A total of 240 cows and bulls was sold with 66% going to packers. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 43% were heifers and 8% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 61% bred cows and 39% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 24%.
