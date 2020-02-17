McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,395 head of cattle selling on Feb. 11, compared to 1,480 head on Feb. 4 and 700 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The receipts for Feb. 11 included 1,200 head of feeder cattle, 177 head of slaughter cattle and 18 head of slaughter cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 1,350 head of feeder cattle, 95 head of slaughter cattle and 35 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $2 to $5 higher with some selling $11 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 400 pounds were selling $14 higher and those over 400 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher. The quality was average through attractive with nice groups of attractive calves. The demand was good and the slaughter cows, Breakers and Boners were steady to $1 higher with Leans $4 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $6 higher. A total of 195 cows and bulls was sold with 85% going to packers. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 43% were heifers and 10% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 69% bred cows and 31% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
