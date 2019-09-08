McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,725 head of cattle selling on Sept. 9, compared to 1,840 head on Aug. 27 and 1,375 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to a week ago, the steer calves were selling $5 to $11 lower. The heifer calves were selling $4 to $8 lower. The demand was light to moderate. The quality was plain to average. The slaughter cows breakers and leans were selling $1 to $3 lower with the boners selling $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $6 lower. A total of 275 cows and bulls was sold with 76% going to packers. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 29% steers, 48% were heifers and 22% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 89% bred cows and 11% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 295 lbs., 135.00; 2 head, 343 lbs., 156.00; 19 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 148.00 to 160.00 (154.75); 11 head, 400 to 425 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (151.25); 27 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 144.00 to 159.00 (151.07); 30 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 138.00 to 152.00 (144.97); 50 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 129.00 to 143.00 (134.52); 13 head, 605 to 641 lbs., 129.00 to 142.00 (132.76); 32 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 126.00 to 137.00 (131.52); 10 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (127.68); 2 head, 798 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 330 lbs., 148.00; 11 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 123.00 to 144.00 (137.32); 34 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 122.00 to 143.00 (135.08); 14 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.45); 4 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 111.00 to 126.00 (117.75); 4 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 112.00 to 124.00 (117.60).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 285 to 295 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.49); 20 head, 300 to 343 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (141.78); 17 head, 360 to 397lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (137.79); 52 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (135.66); 86 head, 450 to 492 lbs., 126.00 to 139.00 (132.18); 84 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 124.00 to 138.00 (131.82); 61 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (132.97); 36 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 123.00 to 136.00 (130.55); 10 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (120.94); 3 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 114.00 to 126.00 (121.04); 2 head, 825 to 835 lbs., 111.00 to 124.00 (117.46). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 295 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (124.50); 6 head, 315 to 335 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (126.93); 3 head, 365 to 395 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (122.43); 9 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 116.00 to 128.00 (122.90); 12 head, 460 to 495 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (120.10); 13 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (120.39); 10 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 112.00 to 124.00 (120.09); 6 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (118.36); 4 head, 650 to 680 lbs., 108.00 to 115.00 (111.95).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 275 to 285 lbs., 168.00 to 179.00 (174.51); 10 head, 310 to 330 lbs., 144.00 to 158.00 (154.03); 13 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (147.40); 20 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (149.74); 40 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (137.64); 26 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 127.00 to 141.00 (130.32); 21 head, 550 to 591 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (127.36); 8 head, 600 to 630 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (124.82); 16 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (117.69); 9 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 111.00 to 120.00 (115.42); 2 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 108.00 to 117.00 (112.37). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 330 to 345 lbs., 121.00 to 140.00 (132.77); 7 head, 370 to 385 lbs., 117.00 to 135.00 (125.09); 12 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 115.00 to 135.00 (129.01); 5 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 110.00 to 131.00 (120.48); 5 head, 500 to 520 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (119.58); 2 head, 560 to 580 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (113.98).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1335 to 1435 lbs., 62.00 to 63.00 (62.65) average dressing; 5 head, 1305 to 1565 lbs., 64.00 to 65.00 (64.39) high; 1 head, 1685 lbs., 56.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 10 head, 1150 to 1270 lbs., 59.00 to 62.00 (60.70) average; 10 head, 1200 to 1290 lbs., 63.00 to 64.00 (63.50) high; 29 head, 1155 to 1290 lbs., 52.00 to 58.00 (56.50) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 15 head, 1000 to 1085 lbs., 57.00 to 59.00 (58.67) average; 5 head, 1090 to 1145 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (63.60) high; 42 head, 1010 to 1120 lbs., 45.00 to 55.00 (50.93) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 10 head, 1350 to 1690 lbs., 74.00 to 80.00 (77.55) average; 3 head, 1450 to 1605 lbs., 81.00 to 83.00 (82.31) high; 3 head, 1540 to 1640 lbs., 73.00 to 74.00 (73.35) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 880 to 965 lbs., 800.00 to 925.00 (846.39); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 880 to 1085 lbs., 775.00 to 960.00 (878.41); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 980 to 1185 lbs., 800.00 to 900.00 (833.46); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 19 head, 1080 to 1335 lbs., 710.00 to 850.00 (820.46); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 970 to 1395 lbs., 675.00 to 900.00 (846.34).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1120 to 1180 lbs., 850.00 to 875.00 (862.83). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 975 lbs., 1210.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1090 lbs., 1010.00.
