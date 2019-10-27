McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,500 head of cattle selling on Oct. 22, compared to 2,425 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $4 to $9 higher. The heifer calves were selling $3 to 45 lower. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was average to attractive, with groups of uniform attractive calves. The slaughter cows were selling $4 to $5 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $ lower. A total of 300 cows and bulls was sold with 82% going to packers. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 39% steers, 37% were heifers and 24% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with about 88% bred cows and 13% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 290 to 295 lbs., 155.00 to 164.00 (160.44); 20 head, 305 to 348 lbs., 153.00 to 166.00 (157.93); 11 head, 365 to 385 lbs., 144.00 to 158.00 (150.47); 41 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (157.63); 42 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 132.00 to 151.00 (143.81); 63 head, 501 to 543 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (146.93); 66 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 129.00 to 143.00 (135.23); 47 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (134.03); 62 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 126.00 to 137.00 (131.44); 50 head, 740 to 748 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (137.02); 4 head, 765 to 795 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (132.70); 4 head, 808 to 810 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (125.00); 3 head, 925 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (140.82); 9 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 124.00 to 139.00 (129.52); 29 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (139.94); 20 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 123.00 to 138.00 (128.02); 54 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 123.00 to 138.00 (127.77); 8 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 113.00 to 127.00 (121.20); 6 head, 653 to 685 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (119.66).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (121.43); 47 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 116.00 to 130.00 (124.89); 101 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (127.73); 84 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 117.00 to 132.00 (122.87); 86 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (120.44); 56 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (120.58); 23 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 113.00 to 119.00 (115.39); 26 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 111.00 to 125.00 (119.67); 3 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 106.00 to 108.00 (106.69); 6 head, 810 to 840 lbs., 105.00 to 114.00 (107.51). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 310 to 330 lbs., 117.00 to 132.00 (120.22); 9 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 112.00 to 123.00 (114.26); 30 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 108.00 to 120.00 (115.79); 15 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 108.00 to 115.00 (112.11); 6 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 108.00 to 113.00 (109.99); 7 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 117.00 to 132.00 (120.22); 3 head, 670 to 685 lbs., 101.00 to 102.00 (101.33).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 275 to 290 lbs., 160.00 to 176.00 (166.53); 19 head, 303 to 343 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (153.02); 34 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 139.00 to 155.00 (145.02); 45 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 136.00 to 152.00 (142.94); 29 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 131.00 to 146.00 (139.43); 39 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (128.83); 35 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 121.00 to 136.00 (129.78); 22 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (125.14); 16 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 119.00 to 126.00 (122.88); 5 head, 705 to 738 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (119.03). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 275 to 280 lbs., 151.00 to 158.00 (152.42); 6 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 127.00 to 141.00 (133.31); 15 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 121.00 to 137.00 (130.76); 11 head, 425 to 445 lbs., 116.00 to 132.00 (126.41); 21 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 111.00 to 127.00 (120.47); 8 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 108.00 to 121.00 (114.57); 12 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 111.00 to 119.00 (115.76).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundreweight/actual weight, 16 head, 1305 to 1780 lbs., 49.00 to 54.00 (51.64) average dressing; 7 head, 1320 to 1520 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (57.70) high; 13 head, 1300 to 1490 lbs., 43.00 to 48.00 (45.86) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 9 head, 1165 to 1225 lbs., 48.00 to 52.00 (50.45) average; 7 head, 1175 to 1275 lbs., 53.00 to 57.00 (55.42) high; 18 head, 1150 to 1270 lbs., 40.00 to 47.00 (43.57) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 14 head, 1000 to 1140 lbs., 48.00 to 51.00 (50.23) average; 10 head, 1050 to 1135 lbs., 52.00 to 56.00 (53.88) high; 12 head, 1000 to 1105 lbs., 41.00 to 46.00 (42.94) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1330 to 1740 lbs., 69.00 to 71.00 (70.04) average; 5 head, 1680 to 2175 lbs., 72.00 to 75.00 (73.25) high; 6 head, 1320 to 1740 lbs., 64.00 to 67.00 (64.93) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 12 head, 810 to 1130 lbs., 675.00 to 800.00 (754.43); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 850 to 1075 lbs., 700.00 to 775.00 (744.86); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 935 to 1475 lbs., 610.00 to 810.00 (701.34); over 8 yerrs old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1165 lbs., 760.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 975 lbs., 875.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 750 to 885 lbs., 825.00 to 925.00 (870.87).
