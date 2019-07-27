The McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,845 head of cattle selling on July 23, compared to 2,080 head the previous week and 1,350 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In cmoparison to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $3 to $6 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $2 higher and over 600 pounds were selling $3 to $4 lower. The demand was good. The quality was average. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $4 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 195 cows and bulls was sold with 68% going to packers. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 42% were heifers and 18% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% werer bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 74% bred cows and 26% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 310 to 335 lbs., 184.00 to 199.00 (194.09); 22 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 178.00 to 192.00 (186.55); 45 head, 410 to 444 lbs., 171.00 to 185.00 (177.94); 57 head, 451 to 497 lbs., 155.00 to 169.00 (164.78); 87 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 156.00 to 170.00 (164.42); 44 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 141.00 to 155.00 (146.45); 62 head, 600 to 626 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (147.67); 31 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (139.08); 22 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (130.76); 4 head, 750 to 770 lbs., 117.00 to 128.00 (120.01); 2 head, 800 to 830 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.51). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 300 to 315 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (147.17); 8 head, 350 to 394 lbs., 142.00 to 176.00 (151.80); 24 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 121.00 to 170.00 (159.16); 20 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 121.00 to 153.00 (142.74); 24 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 150.00 (142.18); 9 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (135.27); 2 head, 620 to 645 lbs., 137.00; 2 head, 660 to 690 lbs., 116.00 to 128.00 (121.87); 2 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 109.00 to 119.00 (114.12).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 275 lbs., 168.00; 24 head, 300 to 337 lbs., 148.00 to 160.00 (156.33); 32 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 142.00 to 153.00 (148.22); 60 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (140.82); 68 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (136.40); 65 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (135.67); 156 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (136.36); 12 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 123.00 to 134.00 (127.08); 10 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (125.67); 13 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (120.69). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 122.00 to 145.00 (130.74); 7 head, 370 to 395 lbs., 111.00 to 136.00 (125.84); 13 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 112.00 to 130.00 (122.08); 7 head, 460 to 495 lbs., 118.00 to 127.00 (123.27); 9 head, 505 to 535 lbs., 109.00 to 127.00 (122.06); 3 head, 555 to 570 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (119.34); 2 head, 610 to 640 lbs., 106.00 to 117.00 (111.63).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 275 to 285 lbs., 181.00 to 201.00 (188.57); 24 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 162.00 to 204.00 (182.74); 17 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 122.00 to 190.00 (179.09); 51 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 131.00 to 176.00 (156.94); 41 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 131.00 to 167.00 (150.28); 20 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 132.00 to 162.00 (146.62); 24 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 149.00 (140.49); 19 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 117.00 to 149.00 (136.78); 2 head, 670 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (123.44); 5 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 108.00 to 127.00 (120.88); 3 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 109.00 to 115.00 (110.97); 3 head, 895 lbs., 104.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 10 head, 1300 to 1715 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (62.88) average dressing; 9 head, 1300 to 1430 lbs., 66.00 to 71.00 (67.91) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 5 head, 1150 to 1240 lbs., 63.00 to 64.00 (63.41) average; 6 head, 1190 to 1280 lbs., 65.00 to 67.00 (65.65) high; 4 head, 1155 to 1260 lbs., 52.00 to 59.00 (55.19) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 15 head, 1015 to 1125 lbs., 59.00 to 63.00 (60.82) average; 12 head, 1015 to 1135 lbs., 65.00 to 69.00 (66.68) high; 9 head, 1010 to 1140 lbs., 49.00 to 57.00 (54.21) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1395 to 1960 lbs., 75.00 to 78.00 (76.83) average; 3 head, 1565 to 1890 lbs., 80.00 to 86.00 (81.81) high.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1045 lbs., 725.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1215 lbs., 875.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 14 head, 1048 to 1310 lbs., 760.00 to 975.00 (858.67); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 990 to 1225 lbs., 675.00 to 810.00 (725.20).
Cow-calf pairs:
Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 800 to 1100 lbs., 710.00 to 925.00 (831.09). Medium and large frame 1 with 150
to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 900 lbs., 925.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1135 to 1485 lbs., 1060.00 to 1100.00 (1082.67).Medium and large frame 1 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 805 lbs., 975.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.