The McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,630 head of cattle selling on Aug. 6, compared to 2,350 head on July 30 and 1,800 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 450 pounds were selling $2 to $9 lower and those over 450 pounds were selling $4 to $6 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 400 pounds were selling $7 to $10 lower and those over 400 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. The quality was average. The demand was moderate to good. The slaughter cows were steady. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 240 cows and bulls was sold with 70% going to packers. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 36% steers, 46% were heifers and 18% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 82% bred cows and 18% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 280 lbs., 180.00; 10 head, 315 to 340 lbs., 165.00 to 179.00 (176.47); 8 head, 365 to 395 lbs., 166.00 to 175.00 (171.61); 29 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 166.00 to 180.00 (170.29); 45 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 162.00 to 176.00 (168.69); 40 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 152.00 to 166.00 (156.83); 44 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 147.00 to 161.00 (152.87); 59 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (147.94); 14 head, 655 to 673 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (141.42); 15 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (135.21); 11 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (133.34); 2 head, 805 to 815 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (134.11); 17 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 140.00 to 162.00 (153.69); 20 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 131.00 to 154.00 (142.56); 14 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 121.00 to 149.00 (140.10); 15 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 123.00 to 144.00 (137.82); 3 head, 600 to 620 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (137.70); 2 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 132.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 275 to 290 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (147.90); 2 head, 335 to 345 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (142.10); 36 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (142.26); 39 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (139.76); 93 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (136.63); 54 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (133.84); 64 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (136.17); 33 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (137.05); 20 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (126.32); 14 head, 700 to 725 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (122.74); 3 head, 765 to 785 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (118.01); 2 head, 855 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (128.32); 13 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (127.51); 20 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (128.64); 6 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (126.30); 10 head, 500 to 528 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (125.99); 5 head, 555 to 582 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (125.43); 8 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (125.12).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 156.00 to 174.00 (161.44); 14 head, 350 to 386 lbs., 151.00 to 170.00 (162.57); 25 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 150.00 to 173.00 (162.60); 14 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 148.00 to 168.00 (158.87); 28 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 140.00 to 160.00 (145.19); 20 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 135.00 to 154.00 (142.99); 18 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 121.00 to 138.00 (133.22); 18 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 117.00 to 136.00 (126.88); 2 head, 735 to 740 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (116.98); 2 head, 843 lbs., 108.00, Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 420 to 445 lbs., 121.00 to 147.00 (137.42); 6 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 121.00 to 144.00 (135.01); 3 head, 510 to 523 lbs., 107.00 to 121.00 (111.59); 7 head, 565 to 595 lbs., 118.00 to 132.00 (126.42); 3 head, 615 to 625 lbs., 109.00 to 128.00 (120.71).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 10 head, 1315 to 1630 lbs., 63.00 to 64.00 (63.68) average dressing; 12 head, 1335 to 1600 lbs., 65.00 to 68.00 (66.08) high; 5 head, 1390 to 1630 lbs., 57.00 to 62.00 (59.69) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 11 head, 1185 to 1295 lbs., 62.00 to 65.00 (63.45) average; 11 head, 1165 to 1290 lbs., 66.00 to 70.00 (66.65) high; 9 head, 1150 to 1290 lbs., 54.00 to 61.00 (58.54) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 10 head, 1025 to 1145 lbs., 57.00 to 60.00 (58.49) average; 12 head, 1003 to 1140 lbs., 62.00 to 67.00 (64.13) high; 12 head, 100 to 1135 lbs., 50.00 to 56.00 (54.78) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1605 to 1995 lbs., 80.00 to 85.00 (82.76) average; 8 head, 1440 to 1905 lbs., 85.00 to 90.00 (86.67) high; 4 head, 1355 to 1660 lbs., 75.00 to 79.00 (77.41) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 840 to 1262 lbs., 775.00 to 960.00 (887.94); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 845 to 1175 lbs., 800.00 to 1000.00 (916.34); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 9 head, 1090 to 1365 lbs., 850.00 to 1175.00 (974.39); 5 to 8 yers old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1465 lbs., 960.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 775 lbs., 750.00. Medium frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 675 to 810 lbs., 775.00 to 950.00 (871.89); 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1035 lbs., 1010.00.
