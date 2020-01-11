McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,720 head of cattle selling on Jan. 7, compared to 1,710 head on Dec. 17 and 2,000 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the Dec. 17 sale, the steer calves were selling $10 to $16 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 450 pounds were selling $12 higher, those over 450 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. The demand was very good. The quality was mostly attractive. The slaughter cows, including Breakers were selling $1 higher and the Boner and Lean were selling $3 to $10 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $8 higher. A total of 320 cows and bulls was sold with 80% going to packers. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 44% were heifers and 13% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 76% cows and 24% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 80% bred cows and 20% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 29%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 275 to 298 lbs., 201.00 to 215.00 (204.77); 39 head, 300 to 338 lbs., 189.00 to 203.00 (194.84); 23 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 178.00 to 192.00 (183.42); 58 head, 400 to 438 lbs., 177.00 to 191.00 (181.73); 48 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 164.00 to 178.00 (172.30); 51 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 156.00 to 170.00 (162.84); 52 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 142.00 to 158.00 (151.87); 63 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (142.32); 110 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (144.33); 27 head, 700 to 737 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (135.09); 54 head, 752 to 792 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (133.65); 8 head, 810 to 830 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (134.88); 9 head, 860 to 862 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (138.22); 4 head, 900 to 930 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (122.01). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 300 to 343 lbs., 174.00 to 187.00 (179.30); 5 head, 355 to 370 lbs., 162.00 to 177.00 (171.28); 23 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (164.45); 16 head, 464 to 498 lbs., 148.00 to 163.00 (153.54); 15 head, 513 to 545 lbs., 139.00 to 154.00 (145.59); 12 head, 562 to 595 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (135.53); 2 head, 615 to 625 lbs., 126.00; 10 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (127.98).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 275 to 295 lbs., 159.00 to 174.00 (168.11); 24 head, 310 to 342 lbs., 150.00 to 162.00 (153.83); 67 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 149.00 to 163.00 (157.73); 58 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 143.00 to 157.00 (149.88); 88 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 137.00 to 151.00 (142.71); 84 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 133.00 to 145.00 (138.68); 58 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (135.64); 48 head, 603 to 644 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (131.71); 26 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (131.30); 17 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (127.58); 18 head, 751 to 780 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (127.48); 4 head, 800 to 810 lbs., 118.00 to 119.00 (118.75); 9 head, 885 to 890 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (119.11); 5 head, 944 lbs., 96.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 280 to 295 lbs., 148.00 to 153.00 (150.38); 8 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (136.33); 25 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 132.00 to 147.00 (138.87); 43 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 126.00 to 142.00 (135.65); 32 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 121.00 to 136.00 (130.91); 14 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (125.63); 11 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 116.00 to 129.00 (122.55); 5 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (119.65); 4 head, 660 to 690 lbs., 117.00 to 123.00 (120.53).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 270 to 280 lbs., 174.00 to 181.00 (177.69); 3 head, 287 lbs., 216.00 value added; 10 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 183.00 to 198.00 (188.40); 23 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 177.00 to 188.00 (182.01); 34 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 171.00 to 185.00 (177.75); 19 heaad, 455 to 498 lbs., 162.00 to 176.00 (169.97); 25 head, 503 to 538 lbs., 157.00 to 171.00 (159.30); 21 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (146.15); 8 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 128.00 to 142.00 (132.77); 8 head, 655 to 682 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (126.69); 6 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (116.43); 7 head, 770 to 793 lbs., 105.00 to 119.00 (113.02). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 335 to 345 lbs., 161.00 to 165.00 (163.03); 10 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 151.00 to 162.00 (153.92); 6 head, 415 to 445 lbs., 151.00 to 167.00 (160.33); 11 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 132.00 to 160.00 (149.48); 7 head, 500 to 530 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (146.01); 2 head, 570 to 595 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.49); 1 head, 640 lbs., 121.00; 1 head, 770 lbs., 116.00.
Slaughter cattle:
Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 1305 to 1550 lbs., 50.00 to 54.00 (51.63) average dressing; 8 head, 1335 to 1645 lbs., 54.00 to 58.00 (56.03) high; 7 head, 1305 to 1510 lbs., 43.00 to 49.00 (46.44) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 16 head, 1160 to 1260 lbs., 44.00 to 49.00 (46.00) average; 8 head, 1160 to 1290 lbs., 51.00 to 57.00 (54.65) high; 12 head, 1150 to 1290 lbs., 36.00 to 43.00 (40.49) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 17 head, 1028 to 1140 lbs., 40.00 to 44.00 (41.93) average; 9 head, 1015 to 1145 lbs., 45.00 to 51.00 (47.12) high; 12 head, 1000 to 1120 lbs., 35.00 to 39.00 (36.32) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 12 head, 1410 to 1890 lbs., 68.00 to 73.00 (70.75) average; 7 head, 1395 to 2100 lbs., 74.00 to 77.00 (75.62) high; 14 head, 1320 to 2045 lbs., 57.00 to 67.00 (62.27) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 750 to 1335 lbs., 675.00 to 1025.00 (835.30); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1090 lbs., 850.00 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 995 to 1345 lbs., 675.00 to 925.00 (772.50); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1015 to 1345 lbs., 750.00 to 1000.00 (873.08); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1190 to 1480 lbs., 725.00 to 750.00 (738.86).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1130 lbs., 610.00; over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1220 lbs., 760.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 760 lbs., 800.00; over 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1010 to 1055 lbs., 900.00 to 1100.00 (997.82).
