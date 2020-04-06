McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,400 head of catle selling on March 31, comapred to 590 head on March 24 and 1,550 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,090 head of feeder cattle, compared to 256 head of slaughter cattle and 54 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 400 head of feeder cattle, 155 head of slaughter cattle and 35 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $6 to $12 higher. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was average. The slaughter cows were selling $8 to $14 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $8 lower. A total of 310 cows and bulls was sold with 66% going to packers. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 41% were heifers and 17% were bulls; 18% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 49% bred cows and 51% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 181.00 to 199.00 (191.32); 25 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 177.00 to 192.00 (180.67); 45 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 165.00 to 179.00 (171.36); 30 head, 455 to 493 lbs., 154.00 to 168.00 (161.91); 22 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 154.00 to 162.00 (158.42); 26 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (150.76); 26 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (142.95); 13 head, 650 to 680 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (131.84); 12 head, 705 to 728 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (126.66); 3 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (118.33); 1 head, 810 lbs., 122.00; 11 head, 852 to 880 lbs., 103.00 to 110.00 (109.34). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 320 to 345 lbs., 151.00 to 175.00 (159.73); 9 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 151.00 to 173.00 (160.69); 7 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 145.00 to 161.00 (157.26); 4 head, 465 to 485 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (137.93); 17 head, 501 to 530 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (140.22); 3 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 122.00 to 137.00 (130.15); 2 head, 615 to 635 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.48); 3 head, 650 to 680 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (117.29).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 28 head, 315 to 345 lbs., 156.00 to 170.00 (163.87); 22 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (152.55); 29 head, 405 to 449 lbs., 153.00 to 167.00 (156.79); 33 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (146.87); 48 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (135.58); 27 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 127.00 to 141.00 (135.41); 15 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 129.00 to 143.00 (132.31); 15 head, 655 to 670 lbs., 114.00 to 125.00 (118.64); 5 head, 700 to 715 lbs., 109.00 to 112.00 (110.00). 4 head, 754 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 300 to 325 lbs., 138.00 to 151.00 (141.93); 11 head, 353 to 370 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (135.14); 12 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (144.98); 15 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 124.00 to 137.00 (133.99); 4 head, 515 to 541 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (125.77); 1 head, 585 lbs., 125.00; 7 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 118.00 to 133.00 (124.78); 1 head, 690 lbs., 106.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 300 to 343 lbs., 185.00 to 199.00 (190.58); 20 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 174.00 to 187.00 (178.77); 23 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 161.00 to 175.00 (166.85); 8 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (150.04); 13 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (149.05); 7 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.56); 2 head, 608 lbs., 143.00; 2 head, 685 lbs., 123.00; 1 head, 755 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 810 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 875 lbs., 101.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 320 to 340 lbs., 149.00 to 175.00 (166.92); 6 head, 360 to 385 lbs., 140.00 to 168.00 (155.82); 3 head, 410 to 425 lbs., 157.00 to 159.00 (158.33); 3 head, 530 to 535 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (127.01).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 1318 to 1500 lbs., 53.00 to 56.00 (55.50) average dressing; 5 head, 1315 to 1655 lbs., 57.00 to 62.00 (58.74) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 19 head, 1155 to 1295 lbs., 54.00 to 57.00 (54.59) average; 13 head, 1155 to 1280 lbs., 57.00 to 61.00 (58.08) high; 8 head, 1150 to 1280 lbs., 47.00 to 53.00 (50.54) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 13 head, 1015 to 1125 lbs., 52.00 to 56.00 (54.16) average; 5 head, 1035 to 1080 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (61.61) high; 23 head, 1000 to 1118 lbs., 46.00 to 51.00 (48.75) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 9 head, 1455 to 2160 lbs., 81.00 to 86.00 (84.01) average; 10 head, 1485 to 2180 lbs., 87.00 to 92.00 (88.75) high; 5 head, 1370 to 1650 lbs., 74.00 to 80.00 (76.20) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 975 to 1250 lbs., 775.00 to 1075.00 (905.66); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 735 to 880 lbs., 700.00 to 1010.00 (868.92); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1035 to 1060 lbs., 750.00 to 950.00 (848.81); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 850.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 785 to 1355 lbs., 710.00 to 935.00 (819.19); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 780 to 1225 lbs., 660.00 to 835.00 (724.05).
Cow-calf pairs:
Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 pounds calf, over 8 years old, open, 5 head, 700 to 1100 lbs., 700.00 to 1050.00 (877.63). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 900 to 1000 lbs., 975.00 to 1050.00 (1026.72); over 8 years old, open, 12 head, 750 to 1025 lbs., 710.00 to 1125.00 (985.77).
