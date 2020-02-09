McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,480 head of cattle selling on Feb. 4, compared to 2,300 head on Jan. 28 and 1,935 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
This week’s total receipts included 1,350 head of feeder cattle, 95 head of slaughter cattle and 35 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,800 head of feeder cattle, 262 head of slaughter cattle and 238 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 400 pounds were selling $2 to $8 lower and those over 400 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher. The heifer calves were selling $5 to $9 lower. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows ewre steady to $4 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $5 lower. A total of 130 cows and bulls was sold with 65% going to packers. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 39% steers, 44% were heifers and 17% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 74% cows and 26% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 74% bred cows and 26% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
