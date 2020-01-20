McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,480 head of cattle selling on Jan. 14, compared to 2,720 head on Jan. 7 and 1,750 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City Oklahoma.
The sale included 1,380 head of feeder cattle, 81 head of slaughter cattle and 19 replacement cattle, compared to 2,400 head of feeder cattle, 258 head of slaughter cattle and 62 head of replacement cattle a week ago. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $5 to $8 higher. The heifer calves were selling $5 to $9 higher. The demand was good. The quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows, Breakers and Boners were selling $1 to $3 higher, the Leans were selling $3 lower and the slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 100 cows and bulls was sold with 81% going to packers. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 37% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 48% were heifers and 15% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows and 21% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 84% bred cows and 16% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.