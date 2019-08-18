McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,400 head of cattle selling on Aug. 13, compared to 1,630 head the previous week and 1,250 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $5 to $8 lower. The heifer calves were selling $3 to $7 lower. The quality was average through attractive. The demand was moderate. The slaughter cows, the Breakers and Boners were steady and the Leans were selling $4 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 100 cows and bulls were sold with 88% going to packers. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 37% were heifers and 22% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls; 1% was replacement cattle with 75% bred cows and 25% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (165.31); 17 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 163.00 to 177.00 (167.91); 25 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 155.00 to 169.00 (162.21); 59 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 148.00 to 160.00 (155.10); 101 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (149.10); 66 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 141.00 to 154.00 (147.61); 16 head, 600 to 616 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (141.55); 9 head, 650 to 680 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (134.74); 22 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (129.61); 3 head, 800 to 820 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.33); 2 head, 860 lbs., 94.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 300 to 305 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (145.96); 2 head, 350 to 360 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (145.90); 10 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 143.00 to 152.00 (146.41); 13 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (138.71); 20 head. 500 to 545 lbs., 126.00 to 141.00 (133.08); 10 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (130.64); 8 head, 620 to 648 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (124.99); 3 head, 660 to 670 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.00); 4 head, 756 lbs., 101.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (136.86); 24 heda, 350 to 393 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (140.60); 49 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (135.76); 35 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (130.99); 58 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (130.98); 71 head. 550 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (129.67); 37 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (129.84); 22 head, 650 to 689 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (122.42); 2 head, 730 to 735 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (117.99); 6 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 108.00 to 114.00 (109.98). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 335 to 340 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (122.00); 12 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.34); 6 head, 410 to 448 lbs., 112.00 to 123.00 (120.25); 13 head, 455 to 485 lbs., 111.00 to 122.00 (117.29); 6 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 112.00 to 121.00 (115.61); 5 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (116.39); 2 head. 640 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.51); 3 head, 685 to 695 lbs., 105.00 to 111.00 (107.99).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 280 to 290 lbs., 161.00 to 170.00 (164.24); 3 head, 310 to 333 lbs., 161.00 to 177.00 (166.08); 21 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 158.00 to 175.00 (171.90); 37 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 155.00 to 170.00 (165.70); 20 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 146.00 to 162.00 (152.20); 23 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (141.58); 23 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 121.00 to 136.00 (129.18); 16 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 123.00 to 134.00 (129.02); 7 head, 650 to 675 lbs., 116.00 to 130.00 (124.89); 2 head, 755 to 785 lbs., 105.00 to 111.00 (107.94). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 335 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 134.00 to 156.00 (148.60); 19 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 117.00 to 152.00 (137.36); 18 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 127.00 to 142.00 (137.31); 13 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 116.00 to 134.00 (127.52); 3 head, 560 to 570 lbs., 115.00; 2 head, 600 to 605 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.51).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 11 head, 1305 to 1700 lbs., 62.00 to 65.00 (63.25) average dressing; 6 head, 1305 to 1475 lbs., 66.00 to 67.00 (66.51) high; 1 head, 1390 lbs., 58.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 7 head, 1155 to 1290 lbs., 62.00 to 65.00 (62.86) average dressing; 3 head, 1155 to 1270 lbs., 66.00 to 67.00 (66.65) high; 1 head, 1150 lbs., 54.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 7 head, 1000 to 1090 lbs., 60.00 to 63.00 (61.88) average; 5 head, 1020 to 1115 lbs., 64.00 to 67.00 (64.82) high;7 head, 1010 to 1105 lbs., 53.00 to 59.00 (55.99) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1400 to 2275 lbs., 81.00 to 85.00 (83.12) average; 2 head, 1805 to 1960 lbs., 87.00 to 89.00 (88.04) high; 4 head, 1375 to 1485 lbs., 75.00 to 80.00 (78.03) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1245 lbs., 1125.00; 5 to 8 yers old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 985 to 1465 lbs., 810.00 to 1000.00 (923.61); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 865 to 1280 lbs., 760.00 to 850.00 (813.71); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1295 lbs., 875.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1 head, 845 lbs., 1275.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 955 lbs., 1275.00.
