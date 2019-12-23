McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,710 head of cattle compared to 2,760 head on Dec. 10 and 1,450 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Deparmtent of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $5 to $7 lower. The heifer calves weighing under 450 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower and those over 450 pounds were selling $5 to $8 higher.
The demand was moderate to good. The quality was average. The slaughter cows, Breakers and Boners, were steady to $1 higher, the Leans, were selling $10 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 lower. A total of 310 cows and bulls was sold with 74% going to packers. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 29% steers, 47% were heifers and 24% were bulls; 15% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 80% bred cows and 20% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighihg over 600 pounds was 16%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 280 to 285 lbs., 151.00; 6 head, 315 to 327 lbs., 154.00 to 161.00 (157.43); 17 head, 355 to 393 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (148.95); 3 head, 383 lbs., 166.00 fancy; 30 head, 404 to 440 lbs., 157.00 to 170.00 (162.39); 33 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (155.62); 34 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (151.40); 41 head, 554 to 599 lbs., 138.00 to 152.00 (145.00); 30 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 137.00 to 149.00 (141.31); 16 head, 658 to 688 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (137.12); 4 head, 760 lbs., 138.00; 2 head, 815 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.00). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 285 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (140.68); 8 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 127.00 to 142.00 (136.36); 18 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (136.35); 4 head, 465 to 490 lbs., 124.00 to 138.00 (130.94); 10 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (131.80); 5 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (121.55).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 290 to 295 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (151.22); 14 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (135.09); 69 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 129.00 to 141.00 (136.43); 1 head, 380 lbs., 210.00 fancy; 29 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 133.00 to 146.00 (137.71); 6 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 180.00 to 187.00 (181.08) fancy; 61 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 135.00 to 151.00 (142.30); 30 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 141.00 to 155.00 (147.68); 22 head, 550 to 587 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (131.59); 47 head, 601 to 631 lbs., 123.00 to 138.00 (132.04); 16 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (128.83); 10 head, 705 to 733 lbs., 114.00 to 125.00 (121.86). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 285 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (129.33); 10 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (122.99); 16 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 113.00 to 127.00 (122.24); 23 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 115.00 to 131.00 (122.75); 14 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 118.00 to 132.00 (127.61); 29 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 122.00 to 137.00 (127.11); 14 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (122.52); 12 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 109.00 to 122.00 (117.27); 3 head, 660 to 690 lbs., 116.00 to 121.00 (118.29).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 290 to 295 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (157.52); 16 head, 305 to 348 lbs., 146.00 to 161.00 (155.81); 16 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (148.78); 28 head, 412 to 445 lbs., 156.00 to 170.00 (163.24); 19 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 138.00 to 153.00 (142.72); 31 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (152.17); 12 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 132.00 to 147.00 (135.80); 7 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 117.00 to 130.00 (124.27); 3 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 109.00 to 120.00 (115.76); 2 head, 800 to 840 lbs., 108.00 to 109.00 (108.51). Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 294 to 297 lbs., 122.00 to 137.00 (125.33); 6 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (137.07); 24 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 124.00 to 139.00 (129.59); 11 head, 410 to 437 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (139.16); 6 head, 475 to 488 lbs., 119.00 to 133.00 (124.98); 19 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 126.00 to 139.00 (133.80); 8 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 111.00 to 126.00 (122.19); 3 head, 635 to 645 lbs., 111.00 to 117.00 (114.65).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 1300 to 1500 lbs., 48.00 to 53.00 (50.19) average dressing; 7 head, 1325 to 1660 lbs., 57.00 to 61.00 (58.54) high; 11 head, 1300 to 1433 lbs., 39.00 to 47.00 (44.59) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 15 head, 1150 to 1295 lbs., 46.00 to 51.00 (48.74) average; 8 head, 1150 to 1270 lbs., 53.00 to 56.00 (54.11) high; 11 head, 1155 to 1280 lbs., 39.00 to 46.00 (41.99) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 12 head, 1000 to 1148 lbs., 49.00 to 55.00 (51.64) average; 6 head, 1015 to 1140 lbs., 62.00 to 69.00 (65.67) high; 15 head, 1005 to 1145 lbs., 38.00 to 54.00 (42.72) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1380 to 2125 lbs., 59.00 to 66.00 (62.68) average; 6 head, 1615 to 2200 lbs., 67.00 to 74.00 (69.75) high; 4 head, 1380 to 1885 lbs., 44.00 to 58.00 (53.31) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 12 head, 830 to 1190 lbs., 700.00 to 900.00 (798.60); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1040 to 1160 lbs., 925.00 to 1050.00 (990.91); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 750 to 1160 lbs., 650.00 to 825.00 (746.71); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1185 lbs., 775.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 800 to 1140 lbs., 600.00 to 760.00 (672.86); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 920 to 1310 lbs., 635.00 to 775.00 (705.50).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 865 lbs., 800.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 850 to 1120 lbs., 650.00 to 1050.00 (854.53); over 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1145 to 1175 lbs., 700.00 to 725.00 (712.34). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 880 to 1180 lbs., 1200.00 to 1225.00 (1214.32).
