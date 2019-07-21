McAlester Union Livestock, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,080 head of cattle selling on July 16, compared to 1,585 head the previous week and 1,550 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $2 to $6 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 550 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower and those over 550 pounds were selling $3 to $7 higher. The demand was good. The quality was average through attractive, with large groups of attractive calves. The slaughter cows were steady. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 230 cows and bulls was sold with 81% going to packers. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 32% steers, 48% were heifers and 21% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 96% bred cows and 4% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 280 to 290 lbs., 172.00 to 181.00 (178.47); 18 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 176.00 to 190.00 (182.65); 22 head, 355 to 399 lbs., 162.00 to 173.00 (165.31); 21 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 160.00 to 180.00 (172.09); 47 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 156.00 to 170.00 (163.90); 60 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (158.86); 65 head, 553 to 597 lbs., 148.00 to 160.00 (155.88); 40 head, 610 to 648 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (144.55); 21 head, 658 to 692 lbs., 133.00 to 145.00 (138.28); 2 head, 718 lbs., 137.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 131.00 to 171.00 (152.90); 4 head, 368 to 395 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (147.41); 11 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 129.00 to 160.00 (146.94); 17 head, 459 to 493 lbs., 120.00 to 155.00 (144.62); 12 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 110.00 to 149.00 (142.86); 15 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 144.00 (136.16); 4 head, 660 to 665 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.25).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 275 to 285 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (151.43); 16 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 141.00 to 152.00 (149.28); 51 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 137.00 to 149.00 (142.77); 45 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (141.19); 94 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 129.00 to 143.00 (137.10); 97 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 129.00 to 141.00 (135.06); 94 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 128.00 to 142.00 (134.13); 68 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (130.64); 2 head, 660 to 670 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.49); 9 head, 706 to 740 lbs., 118.00 to 131.00 (127.39). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 280 to 290 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.96); 5 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (131.25); 8 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 119.00 to 133.00 (126.65); 17 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 121.00 to 1120.00 (184.32); 9 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 114.00 to 130.00 (122.74); 10 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 119.00 to 127.00 (122.52); 20 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 109.00 to 125.00 (120.40); 10 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 108.00 to 124.00 (119.90); 3 head, 660 to 670 lbs., 111.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 275 to 285 lbs., 140.00 to 185.00 (168.83); 28 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 151.00 to 190.00 (175.92); 42 head, 355 to 399 lbs., 141.00 to 181.00 (163.46);
66 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 132.00 to 179.00 (158.55); 32 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 131.00 to 168.00 (148.35); 18 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 127.00 to 144.00 (136.44); 18 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 158.00 (137.83); 17 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 122.00 to 142.00 (129.71); 9 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 119.00 to 138.00 (128.11); 5 head, 715 to 720 lbs., 112.00 to 126.00 (118.80); 3 head, 805 lbs., 101.00 to 105.00 (102.33).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 9 head, 1305 to 1840 lbs., 58.00 to 61.00 (59.37) average dressing; 9 head, 1300 to 1540 lbs., 62.00 to 65.00 (63.54) high; 5 head, 1320 to 1595 lbs., 50.00 to 57.00 (54.16) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 15 head, 1150 to 1290 lbs., 57.00 to 61.00 (59.00) average; 7 head, 1150 to 1230 lbs., 62.00 to 65.00 (63.57) high; 25 head, 1150 to 1240 lbs., 53.00 to 56.00 (54.48) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 12 head, 1025 to 1120 lbs., 57.00 to 60.00 (58.26) average; 7 head, 1035 to 1135 lbs., 61.00 to 64.00 (62.30) high; 19 head, 1020 to 1143 lbs., 51.00 to 55.00 (54.00) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1520 to 1820 lbs., 75.00 to 78.00 (76.47) average; 7 head, 1480 to 2145 lbs., 79.00 to 83.00 (80.37) high; 5 head, 1305 to 2085 lbs., 54.00 to 74.00 (63.87) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 915 to 1300 lbs., 825.00 to 1060.00 (933.83); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 8 head, 921 to 1150 lbs., 725.00 to 960.00 (894.61); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 940 to 1345 lbs., 810.00 to 1185.00 (964.14); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1135 to 1240 lbs., 810.00 to 900.00 (853.01); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1110 lbs., 710.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1045 lbs., 810.00.
