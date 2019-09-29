McAlester Union Livestock, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,330 head of cattle selling on Sept. 24, compared to 3,050 head on Sept. 17 and 1,850 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $1 to $3 higher and the heifer calves were selling $5 to $7 higher. The demand was good. The quality was average through attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $4 to $7 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $4 higher. A total of 430 cows and bulls was sold with 71% going to packers. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 39% steers, 39% were heifers and 22% were bulls; 15% was slaughter cattle with 80% cows and 20% were bulls; 3% was replacement cattle with 63% bred cows and 37% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 278 to 290 lbs., 165.00 to 178.00 (172.05); 15 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 164.00 to 178.00 (169.10); 29 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (155.48); 43 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (155.74); 43 head, 455 to 494 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (149.06); 57 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (146.93); 68 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 137.00 to 150.00 (145.00); 34 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (140.59); 28 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (133.97); 11 head, 700 to 733 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (134.29); 4 head, 750 to 788 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (129.50). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 315 to 320 lbs., 148.00 to 162.00 (150.84); 3 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (138.43); 25 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (143.05); 12 head, 470 to 495 lbs., 127.00 to 141.00 (134.36); 28 head, 505 to 538 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (133.42); 8 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (128.94); 2 head, 615 to 640 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (124.47).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 275 to 298 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (140.13); 6 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (149.91); 30 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (139.16); 61 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 129.00 to 145.00 (138.88); 67 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 123.00 to 136.00 (131.57); 63 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 123.00 to 136.00 (129.37); 63 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (129.67); 24 head, 610 to 640 lbs., 121.00 to 136.00 (128.82); 12 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (124.51); 5 head, 705 to 730 lbs., 119.00 to 127.00 (123.63); 3 head, 755 to 785 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (117.99). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 123.00 to 142.00 (135.29); 7 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (126.14); 14 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 118.00 to 132.00 (124.51); 6 head, 480 to 490 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (118.51); 20 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 111.00 to 122.00 (116.98); 6 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 109.00 to 116.00 (112.14); 13 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 105.00 to 119.00 (115.96); 1 head, 700 lbs., 111.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 275 to 299 lbs., 158.00 to 179.00 (169.06); 10 head, 300 to 343 lbs., 164.00 to 178.00 (167.90); 30 head, 351 to 398 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (156.05); 22 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 149.00 to 163.00 (153.40); 19 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 142.00 to 158.00 (149.36); 28 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (130.66); 19 head, 557 to 593 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (132.85); 13 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (134.08); 13 head, 655 to 693 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (118.76); 3 head, 715 to 730 lbs., 116.00 to 130.00 (125.27); 5 head, 814 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 275 lbs., 154.00; 5 head, 320 to 345 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (148.83); 7 head, 373 to 395 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (140.16); 10 head, 425 to 445 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (140.18); 18 head, 455 to 494 lbs., 128.00 to 141.00 (135.60); 10 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 112.00 to 127.00 (119.65); 4 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 113.00 to 122.00 (118.78); 2 head, 650 to 660 lbs., 104.00 to 106.00 (105.01); 2 head, 715 lbs., 113.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 1300 to 1580 lbs., 60.00 to 63.00 (61.33) average dressing; 9 head, 1300 to 1745 lbs., 64.00 to 69.00 (66.29) high; 6 head, 1300 to 1498 lbs., 55.00 to 59.00 (56.33) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 14 head, 1150 to 1240 lbs., 60.00 to 63.00 (62.16) average; 8 head, 1175 to 1290 lbs., 64.00 to 68.00 (65.25) high; 22 head, 1165 to 1295 lbs., 52.00 to 58.00 (54.98) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 6 head, 1030 to 1095 lbs., 58.00 to 61.00 (59.01) average; 7 head, 1000 to 1115 lbs., 64.00 to 70.00 (67.25) high; 23 head, 1015 to 1145 lbs., 51.00 to 55.00 (53.28) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 10 head, 1560 to 2275 lbs., 78.00 to 82.00 (80.27) average; 9 head, 1330 to 2150 lbs., 83.00 to 87.00 (84.26) high; 8 head, 1375 to 1840 lbs., 72.00 to 76.00 (73.99) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 yers old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 865 lbs., 800.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 830 to 1115 lbs., 760.00 to 1100.00 (880.84); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 925 to 1070 lbs., 800.00 to 910.00 (859.00); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 985 to 1440 lbs., 750.00 to 1075.00 (961.94); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1235 lbs., 750.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1180 lbs., 775.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1105 to 1178 lbs., 785.00 to 875.00 (820.06).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 615 to 885 lbs., 800.00 to 1100.00 (933.21); 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1120 lbs., 1150.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 820 to 1145 lbs., 910.00 to 1285.00 (1128.51). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 1080 to 1365 lbs., 1110.00 to 1350.00 (1157.25); 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 915 to 1060 lbs., 910.00 to 1250.00 (1106.01).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.