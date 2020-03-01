McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,640 head of cattle selling on Feb. 25, compared to 2,490 head on Feb. 18 and 1,750 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The Feb. 25 total included 1,450 head of feeder cattle, 155 head of slaughter cattle and 35 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 2,250 head of feeder cattle, 184 head of slaughter cattle and 56 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $3 to $5 lower and those over 500 pounds were selling $7 to $10 lower. The heifer calves were selling $5 to $8 lower. The quality was average. The demand was moderate. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $3 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 lower. A total of 190 cows and bulls was sold with 68% going to packers. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 36% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 42% were heifers and 21% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 61% bred cows and 39% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
